Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Sweden allocates over UAH 590 million to strengthen Ukraine's cybersecurity

Kyiv • UNN

 • 278 views

The Swedish agency Sida allocates a new aid package to Ukraine through the Tallinn Mechanism for updating IT infrastructure and cyber defense. The funds will be received through the Estonian government fund and will be aimed at strengthening the resilience of the digital state in the face of cyberattacks.

Sweden allocates over UAH 590 million to strengthen Ukraine's cybersecurity

The Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency Sida - Styrelsen för Internationellt Utvecklingssamarbete is allocating a new aid package within the framework of the Tallinn Mechanism of Support. The funds will be directed towards updating IT infrastructure, strengthening the protection of digital products, and training employees of key state institutions. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine on Facebook.

Details

As noted by the Ministry of Digital Transformation, Russia's aggression against Ukraine continues not only on the battlefield but also in cyberspace. In 2024 alone, over 2,000 cyberattacks were carried out by malicious actors on the public sector and state bodies.

Thanks to Sida's support, we will implement projects to ensure that the digital state operates smoothly and that Ukrainians can use online services under any circumstances.

- the agency said.

Sida's funding will be channeled through the Estonian Centre for International Development. This is an Estonian government fund responsible for managing and implementing international development and humanitarian aid projects.

Tallinn Mechanism - an international initiative that coordinates assistance from 11 partner countries in strengthening cyber resilience. 

We thank Sweden and all partners for their steadfast and unwavering support for Ukraine's digitalization and cybersecurity. We are building effective cooperation with the whole world

- emphasized the Ministry of Digital Transformation.

Sweden to allocate an additional 150 million euros in aid to Ukraine

Recall

In late spring, it became known that the Swedish government was allocating almost half a billion euros to Ukraine to strengthen its defense capabilities. This is already the 19th aid package from the Scandinavian country. The funds will go to demining, drones, naval capabilities, air defense, and more.

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

WarTechnologies
Sweden
Estonia
Ukraine
