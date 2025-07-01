$41.780.14
Sukhoi Su-27
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
Kh-101
9K720 Iskander
"Kalibr" (missile family)

Sweden to allocate an additional 150 million euros in aid to Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 75 views

Sweden is reallocating international aid, providing about 150 million euros to Ukraine and for humanitarian needs. These changes are due to the evolving international situation.

Sweden to allocate an additional 150 million euros in aid to Ukraine

The Swedish government is changing the structure of international aid to allocate about 150 million euros to support Ukraine and humanitarian measures. This is stated in the statement of the Swedish government, writes UNN.

This will allow for the release of almost 1.7 billion Swedish kronor (about 150 million euros – ed.) by 2025. The government has also decided to begin the gradual phasing out of Sweden's development cooperation strategy with Afghanistan and Sweden's regional development cooperation strategy with Asia and Oceania.

- the message states.

It is noted that the changes currently being made to the aid budget are considered necessary given the changing international situation.

We live in a turbulent world with many crises. In many places, not least in Ukraine, Sudan, Gaza, and Yemen, human suffering is enormous. The situation in many countries has been further exacerbated by the US decision to suspend some of its aid. Therefore, Sweden has decided to step forward by undertaking a comprehensive reprioritization of the aid budget for 2025. We are allocating 1.67 billion Swedish kronor to support Ukraine and life-saving efforts around the world. Sweden cannot cover the US cuts, but we must do everything possible to support Ukraine and save lives.

- stated Minister for Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Benjamin Dusa.

The reprioritization affects all geographical regions except Ukraine and neighboring countries. The volume of thematic aid is also being reduced. These changes are being implemented responsibly, without violating previous agreements.

At the same time, the main reason for allocating funds is further support for Ukraine.

Support for Ukraine and its neighbors is vital for Europe, and Ukraine is a top priority for Sweden's aid and foreign policy. To counter Russia, which is not ashamed to shell playgrounds, hospitals, schools, and homes, more support is needed. Ukraine is fighting not only for its freedom but also for the freedom of Europe.

- Dusa concluded.

Recall

In May 2025, Sweden provided Ukraine with 4.8 billion kronor (417 million euros) as part of the 19th aid package. The funds are earmarked for demining, drones, naval capabilities, air defense, and more.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

