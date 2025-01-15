Supported the activities of an online casino owned by Russian citizens in Ukraine: a member of the KRAIL was detained

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Macron urged Europe to abandon "happy vassalization" towards the US

Macron urged Europe to abandon "happy vassalization" towards the US
February 28, 11:38 AM

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Supported the activities of an online casino owned by Russian citizens in Ukraine: a member of the KRAIL was detained

Supported the activities of an online casino owned by Russian citizens in Ukraine: a member of the KRAIL was detained

Law enforcers detained a member of the KRAIL on suspicion of facilitating the activities of a Russian online casino. Due to his inactivity, the casino collected data on Ukrainian military personnel who were sent to Russia.

Law enforcement officers have detained a member of the Commission for Regulation of Gambling and Lotteries (CRGL) on suspicion of supporting the activities of an online casino in Ukraine that was involved in the laundering of Russian money. UNN reports this with reference to the State Bureau of Investigation and the Office of the Prosecutor General.

The detainee is reportedly a category A civil servant.  According to law enforcement, he, along with the head of KRAIL, failed to take measures to revoke the company's license to conduct online gambling activities for a long time.

As part of the investigation of the commercial structure, the SBU confirmed the online casino's ties with representatives of Russia and Russian capital, as well as with entities sanctioned in Ukraine. As a result of the illegal operation of this online casino in Ukraine, information about customers was collected. Thus, the aggressor state had personal data and information about the location of customers, including military personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations

-  the Prosecutor General's Office said in a statement.

The commission member was served a notice of suspicion of aiding the aggressor state (Article 111-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The issue of choosing a measure of restraint against the suspect is currently being decided.

Recall 

The SBI detained Ivan Rudyi, head of the Commission for Regulation of Gambling and Lotteries, on suspicion of facilitating the activities of the Russian casino Pin Up.

Sources of UNN reportedthat the court will request a preventive measure in the form of detention for Ivan Rudyi.

On December 19, the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv imposed a pre-trial restraint on the head of the CRAIL in the form of detention without bail. 

Back in 2022, UNN drew attention to the inaction of the CRC in the context of another Russian casino, 1Xbet, which tried to operate in Ukraine through LLC Your Betting Company and to which the CRC issued a license. At that time, the Commission stubbornly did not see any Russian connections.

It was only after the personal intervention of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the Bureau of Economic Security that their work permits were finally revoked.

In 2023, 1Xbet came under sanctions

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Crimes and emergencies
derzhavne-biuro-rozsliduvan-ukrainaState Bureau of Investigation of Ukraine
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

