Supported the activities of an online casino owned by Russian citizens in Ukraine: a member of the KRAIL was detained

Law enforcement officers have detained a member of the Commission for Regulation of Gambling and Lotteries (CRGL) on suspicion of supporting the activities of an online casino in Ukraine that was involved in the laundering of Russian money. UNN reports this with reference to the State Bureau of Investigation and the Office of the Prosecutor General.

The detainee is reportedly a category A civil servant. According to law enforcement, he, along with the head of KRAIL, failed to take measures to revoke the company's license to conduct online gambling activities for a long time.

As part of the investigation of the commercial structure, the SBU confirmed the online casino's ties with representatives of Russia and Russian capital, as well as with entities sanctioned in Ukraine. As a result of the illegal operation of this online casino in Ukraine, information about customers was collected. Thus, the aggressor state had personal data and information about the location of customers, including military personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations - the Prosecutor General's Office said in a statement.

The commission member was served a notice of suspicion of aiding the aggressor state (Article 111-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The issue of choosing a measure of restraint against the suspect is currently being decided.

Recall

The SBI detained Ivan Rudyi, head of the Commission for Regulation of Gambling and Lotteries, on suspicion of facilitating the activities of the Russian casino Pin Up.

Sources of UNN reportedthat the court will request a preventive measure in the form of detention for Ivan Rudyi.

On December 19, the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv imposed a pre-trial restraint on the head of the CRAIL in the form of detention without bail.

Add

Back in 2022, UNN drew attention to the inaction of the CRC in the context of another Russian casino, 1Xbet, which tried to operate in Ukraine through LLC Your Betting Company and to which the CRC issued a license. At that time, the Commission stubbornly did not see any Russian connections.

It was only after the personal intervention of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the Bureau of Economic Security that their work permits were finally revoked.

In 2023, 1Xbet came under sanctions.