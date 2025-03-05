Support for sports as an investment in a healthy future: "MHP-Ladizhin" shared the secrets of the team's success

The volleyball club "MHP-Ladizhin" is a professional team in the Ukrainian Super League. This year, the club became the silver medalist of the Ukrainian championship and a finalist in the Ukrainian Cup. The achievements of the Vinnytsia club are known throughout the country and are a source of sports pride for the Vinnytsia region. The coach of the volleyball team, Kyrylo Peredriy, shared the secrets of the team's success and plans for the future, reports UNN.

Details

He clarified that the "MHP-Ladizhin" team consists of 25 members who professionally engage in volleyball.

"Our base is located in Vinnytsia, where we train daily, go to training camps, and compete in competitions and tournaments. We play for the society "Kolos" and are one of the leading teams in the Ukrainian Super League. Recently, we became silver medalists of the Ukrainian championship. Before that, we took third place in the Ukrainian Cup. We have repeatedly won prizes and victories in tournaments, championships of Ukraine and the region. I have been leading the team for the second year now. But our professional team has existed for over 10 years. I myself am a graduate of our club," he clarified.

In addition, "MHP-Ladizhin" is the silver medalist of the European Championship, Peredriy continued.

"Thanks to the selected professional players, our youth has already moved up to the higher league. We hope that this season they will win, just like the main team, which confidently remains in the Super League and wins or takes prize places in cups and championships of Ukraine every time. There is hope that two of our players will play for the Ukrainian national team this season," he said.

Peredriy also shared whether the club has sponsorship support.

"There are many material costs. And they are covered by our sponsors. Especially systematically and for many years, we have been supported by the MHP company and the charitable foundation "MHP-Community". Moreover, the company understands how important it is to provide the right opportunities for the youth. It was MHP that helped create the youth team of our club. And these young players are also provided with everything they need by the company. All our uniforms, even backpacks, are from MHP," he added.

Peredriy also noted that among the team members are those who are currently serving in the Armed Forces of Ukraine. As well as children whose parents are on the front lines defending Ukraine.

"We support them. Currently, one of the coaches of the "MHP-Ladizhin" team, Ivan Slinchuk, is also on the front line. And we all are proud of him and support him. We hope that the war will end soon and he will return to us to achieve victories in sports under the peaceful sky of independent Ukraine," he noted.

The charitable foundation "MHP-Community" is known for its active participation in the development of communities and support for sports initiatives. Regarding why the foundation supports the development of sports and how it sees further cooperation with teams like "MHP-Ladizhin", said the deputy of the Vinnytsia Regional Council and head of the social development group of the "MHP-Community" foundation, Maryana Narozhna.

"We at "MHP-Community" are convinced that supporting sports is an investment in a healthy future. That is why our foundation actively promotes the development of volleyball and other sports in communities. Our assistance is not limited to just sports or financial support. MHP systematically supports the entire Vinnytsia region, helping communities develop in various directions. We are working on creating modern infrastructure, supporting educational, cultural, and social initiatives, and helping to improve medical services. Our projects encompass both entrepreneurship development and environmental initiatives, as we believe that a comprehensive approach to regional development brings the greatest benefit. Each project for us is an opportunity to make real changes that today lay the foundation for the prosperity of Vinnytsia in the future," she stated.

Reference

"MHP - Community" is a Ukrainian charitable foundation that began its activities in 2015. Its main mission is the comprehensive development of communities. The geographical scope of its activities covers 13 regions of Ukraine: over 700 towns and villages. Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia into Ukraine, the Foundation has systematically supported people in combat zones, Ukrainian defenders and rescuers, communities, hospitals, and maternity homes, charitable institutions that care for orphans and the elderly, as well as people who have lost their homes and livelihoods due to the war.