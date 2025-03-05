Support for sports as an investment in a healthy future: "MHP-Ladizhin" shared the secrets of the team's success

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
April 3, 07:36 PM

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.
Support for sports as an investment in a healthy future: "MHP-Ladizhin" shared the secrets of the team's success

Kyiv • UNN

 • 17070 views

The coach of the volleyball club "MHP-Ladizhin" spoke about the team's achievements and support from sponsors. The club became the silver medalist of the Ukrainian championship and a finalist of the Ukrainian Cup, and is also preparing young players for the national team.

Support for sports as an investment in a healthy future: "MHP-Ladizhin" shared the secrets of the team's success

The volleyball club "MHP-Ladizhin" is a professional team in the Ukrainian Super League. This year, the club became the silver medalist of the Ukrainian championship and a finalist in the Ukrainian Cup. The achievements of the Vinnytsia club are known throughout the country and are a source of sports pride for the Vinnytsia region. The coach of the volleyball team, Kyrylo Peredriy, shared the secrets of the team's success and plans for the future, reports UNN.

Details

He clarified that the "MHP-Ladizhin" team consists of 25 members who professionally engage in volleyball.

"Our base is located in Vinnytsia, where we train daily, go to training camps, and compete in competitions and tournaments. We play for the society "Kolos" and are one of the leading teams in the Ukrainian Super League. Recently, we became silver medalists of the Ukrainian championship. Before that, we took third place in the Ukrainian Cup. We have repeatedly won prizes and victories in tournaments, championships of Ukraine and the region. I have been leading the team for the second year now. But our professional team has existed for over 10 years. I myself am a graduate of our club," he clarified.

In addition, "MHP-Ladizhin" is the silver medalist of the European Championship, Peredriy continued.

"Thanks to the selected professional players, our youth has already moved up to the higher league. We hope that this season they will win, just like the main team, which confidently remains in the Super League and wins or takes prize places in cups and championships of Ukraine every time. There is hope that two of our players will play for the Ukrainian national team this season," he said.

Peredriy also shared whether the club has sponsorship support.

"There are many material costs. And they are covered by our sponsors. Especially systematically and for many years, we have been supported by the MHP company and the charitable foundation "MHP-Community". Moreover, the company understands how important it is to provide the right opportunities for the youth. It was MHP that helped create the youth team of our club. And these young players are also provided with everything they need by the company. All our uniforms, even backpacks, are from MHP," he added.

Peredriy also noted that among the team members are those who are currently serving in the Armed Forces of Ukraine. As well as children whose parents are on the front lines defending Ukraine.

"We support them. Currently, one of the coaches of the "MHP-Ladizhin" team, Ivan Slinchuk, is also on the front line. And we all are proud of him and support him. We hope that the war will end soon and he will return to us to achieve victories in sports under the peaceful sky of independent Ukraine," he noted.

The charitable foundation "MHP-Community" is known for its active participation in the development of communities and support for sports initiatives. Regarding why the foundation supports the development of sports and how it sees further cooperation with teams like "MHP-Ladizhin", said the deputy of the Vinnytsia Regional Council and head of the social development group of the "MHP-Community" foundation, Maryana Narozhna.

"We at "MHP-Community" are convinced that supporting sports is an investment in a healthy future. That is why our foundation actively promotes the development of volleyball and other sports in communities. Our assistance is not limited to just sports or financial support. MHP systematically supports the entire Vinnytsia region, helping communities develop in various directions. We are working on creating modern infrastructure, supporting educational, cultural, and social initiatives, and helping to improve medical services. Our projects encompass both entrepreneurship development and environmental initiatives, as we believe that a comprehensive approach to regional development brings the greatest benefit. Each project for us is an opportunity to make real changes that today lay the foundation for the prosperity of Vinnytsia in the future," she stated.

Reference

"MHP - Community" is a Ukrainian charitable foundation that began its activities in 2015. Its main mission is the comprehensive development of communities. The geographical scope of its activities covers 13 regions of Ukraine: over 700 towns and villages. Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia into Ukraine, the Foundation has systematically supported people in combat zones, Ukrainian defenders and rescuers, communities, hospitals, and maternity homes, charitable institutions that care for orphans and the elderly, as well as people who have lost their homes and livelihoods due to the war.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

SocietySports
PrJSC MHP
Ukraine
