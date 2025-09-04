Sunny and without precipitation: weather forecast for September 4

On Thursday, September 4, warm weather is expected across most of Ukraine, with no precipitation. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, short-term rain is expected in some places in the far west, while the rest of the territory will be without precipitation.

The wind will be predominantly north-easterly, south-easterly in the western regions, 3-8 m/s. The temperature during the day will be 23-28°, in the west and south of the country in some places 30-32°; in the north-eastern part at night 8-13°, during the day 21-26° - the report says.

In Kyiv and the region, temperatures are forecast to be between 23 and 27 degrees Celsius, with no precipitation.

