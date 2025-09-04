Sunny and without precipitation: weather forecast for September 4
Kyiv • UNN
On Thursday, September 4, warm weather without precipitation is expected in most of Ukraine. In the far west, short-term rain is reported in places.
On Thursday, September 4, warm weather is expected across most of Ukraine, with no precipitation. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.
Details
According to forecasters, short-term rain is expected in some places in the far west, while the rest of the territory will be without precipitation.
The wind will be predominantly north-easterly, south-easterly in the western regions, 3-8 m/s. The temperature during the day will be 23-28°, in the west and south of the country in some places 30-32°; in the north-eastern part at night 8-13°, during the day 21-26°
In Kyiv and the region, temperatures are forecast to be between 23 and 27 degrees Celsius, with no precipitation.
