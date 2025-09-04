Sunny and without precipitation: weather forecast for September 4

$41.360.01
September 3, 05:28 PM • 20102 views
Europeans are ready to provide Ukraine with security guarantees on the day peace is signed - Macron
September 3, 02:02 PM • 32800 views
Today or in the coming days: Zelenskyy announced a conversation with Trump
September 3, 01:52 PM • 25716 views
We must ensure sky protection, Putin hopes that winter will kill Ukrainians – Zelenskyy
Exclusive
September 3, 12:08 PM • 25652 views
Zelenskyy's office explained what is needed to "squeeze" Russia's shadow fleetVideo
Exclusive
September 3, 11:49 AM • 46605 views
IMF mission in Kyiv: economist explained what Ukraine should expect
Exclusive
September 3, 10:05 AM • 23691 views
In Kyiv region, brother killed underage sister during an argument
September 3, 09:24 AM • 24993 views
The Rada took a step towards legalizing cryptocurrency
Exclusive
September 3, 07:25 AM • 22887 views
Shareholders of banks in Ukraine are deprived of legal instruments to protect their business - political scientist
September 3, 06:20 AM • 24960 views
Russian air attack on September 3: Air defense shot down 451 targets out of 526Photo
Exclusive
September 3, 06:16 AM • 48509 views
Political scientist on the new political season: what to expect from the government and the Rada
EU discusses new sanctions against Russia and use of frozen assets for Ukraine - Radio Prague InternationalAugust 31, 02:29 AM
MP Bezuhla warned about possible blackouts and a difficult winterAugust 31, 06:14 PM
Russian metallurgy experienced its deepest crisis since the invasion of Ukraine: production collapsed to its worst levels - CPDAugust 31, 07:40 PM
"Understandings reached in Alaska pave the way for peace": Putin made a number of statements regarding Ukraine at the SCO summitSeptember 1, 04:35 AM
Zelenskyy expressed condolences to Portugal over the tragic accident in Lisbon11:48 PM
Unbreakable Aviation: Ukrainian company "XENA"'s aircraft extinguishes fires in Montenegro and supports the state's image on the international arenaPhotoSeptember 3, 02:49 PM • 16831 views
IMF mission in Kyiv: economist explained what Ukraine should expect
Exclusive
September 3, 11:49 AM • 46605 views
In the USA, a company that the State Aviation Service of Ukraine entrusted with supporting repair documentation for Mi-8 helicopters was deemed unsuitable for cooperationPhotoSeptember 3, 06:57 AM • 34678 views
Political scientist on the new political season: what to expect from the government and the Rada
Exclusive
September 3, 06:16 AM • 48509 views
Fingerprints and the fight against illegal migration: everything you need to know about the new EU entry rulesPhotoSeptember 3, 06:00 AM • 45195 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa
Andriy Yermak
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Poland
Paris
Blogger-millionaire and daughter of tech giant owners Becky Bloom got marriedPhotoSeptember 3, 07:15 PM
Radiohead return after seven-year hiatus: European tour announcedSeptember 3, 05:44 PM
Star premieres and already known names: which films made it into the program of the London Film Festival 2025September 3, 01:20 PM
Messi appeared at the Argentina national team training camp with an exclusive Hermès bag worth $65,000PhotoSeptember 2, 02:15 PM
"See you in court": Hector Jimenez-Bravo promises to sue those who leaked his intimate videos and faked correspondence onlinePhotoVideoSeptember 2, 11:20 AM
Fake news
MIM-104 Patriot
Shahed-136
Saab JAS 39 Gripen
TikTok

Sunny and without precipitation: weather forecast for September 4

Kyiv • UNN

 • 216 views

On Thursday, September 4, warm weather without precipitation is expected in most of Ukraine. In the far west, short-term rain is reported in places.

Sunny and without precipitation: weather forecast for September 4

On Thursday, September 4, warm weather is expected across most of Ukraine, with no precipitation. This is reported by  UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, short-term rain is expected in some places in the far west, while the rest of the territory will be without precipitation.

The wind will be predominantly north-easterly, south-easterly in the western regions, 3-8 m/s. The temperature during the day will be 23-28°, in the west and south of the country in some places 30-32°; in the north-eastern part at night 8-13°, during the day 21-26°

- the report says.

In Kyiv and the region, temperatures are forecast to be between 23 and 27 degrees Celsius, with no precipitation.

World Taekwondo Day and Customs Broker Day: what else is celebrated on September 404.09.25, 06:33 • 652 views

Veronika Marchenko

Weather and environment
Ukrhydrometcenter
Rains in Ukraine
Ukraine
Kyiv