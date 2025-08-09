Sunny and no precipitation in Ukraine: forecasters gave a forecast for August 9 9 August 2025

On Saturday, August 9, forecasters predict hot weather in Ukraine. No precipitation. This is reported by the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, writes UNN.

Details

Today, according to forecasters, there will be no precipitation, only in the northern part at night, in places, a short rain, thunderstorm. Wind predominantly north-westerly, 5-10 m/s.

Temperature at night 13-18°, on the coast of the seas 16-21°; during the day 23-28°, in Zakarpattia and in the southern part of the country 28-33°.

In Kyiv region and in the capital, variable cloudiness. No precipitation during the day. Wind predominantly north-westerly, 5-10 m/s. Temperature at night 13-18°, during the day 23-28°; in Kyiv at night 15-17°, during the day 25-27°.

