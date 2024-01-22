Sumy region suffered 5 hostile attacks at night: 22 explosions recorded

At night, Russian troops shelled Sumy region five times, resulting in 22 explosions in four communities, and Russians dropped mines on one of the communities, the Sumy Regional Military Administration reported on Monday, UNN reports.

At night, Russians fired 5 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 22 explosions were recorded. Krasnopilska, Myropilska, Sveska, Znob-Novgorodska communities were shelled - reads the RMA's message on Telegram.

Artillery and mortar shelling, as well as mine dropping, were recorded:

Myropilska community: the enemy fired from artillery (6 explosions).

Krasnopilska community: mortar shelling (11 explosions).



Sveska community: 2 mines dropped by Russians on the territory of the community.



Znob-Novhorod community: artillery shelling (3 explosions) was recorded.



