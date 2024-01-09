Sumy region air defense: a "Shahed" is shot down

Air defense forces destroyed a Shahed UAV in the sky over Sumy region. This was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration, UNN reports.

Air defense forces destroyed a Shahed UAV in the sky over Sumy region. We thank our defenders of the sky! Don't neglect air raid alerts. - wrote in the OVA.

This is not the first time that Russians have attacked Sumy region with strike drones this evening. Earlier it was reportedthat the Russian army fired a drone strike at one of the villages in the Krasnopil community. They hit the local house of culture.