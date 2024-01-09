Sumy region air defense: a "Shahed" is shot down
Kyiv • UNN
Air defense system in Sumy region shoots down a Shahеd drone; residents are urged to heed warnings of air raids.
Air defense forces destroyed a Shahed UAV in the sky over Sumy region. This was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration, UNN reports.
This is not the first time that Russians have attacked Sumy region with strike drones this evening. Earlier it was reportedthat the Russian army fired a drone strike at one of the villages in the Krasnopil community. They hit the local house of culture.