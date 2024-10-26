Sumy Agrarian University will hold an online presentation for applicants
Kyiv • UNN
SNAU invites you to an online acquaintance with the university on October 26 at 11:00. The presentation will tell about the specialties, international programs and grant opportunities for students.
Sumy National Agrarian University invites everyone to get acquainted with the university. The presentation of the university will be held on social media on October 26 at 11 am. UNN reports with a link to the Facebook page of the university.
Details
On October 26, Sumy National Agrarian University invites you to “Get to know SNAU”.
Everyone has the opportunity to get acquainted with our university through a large video in which applicants can get answers to their questions. There are definitely a lot of them, so we have prepared a lot of important and relevant information!
During the presentation, the participants will be told about the advantages of the SNAU, market-relevant specialties, international programs and grants available to students, etc.
You will be able to visit the university online on October 26 at 11:00 a.m. via link or on the social media of the SNAU.
A student of the Agrarian University became the head of a separate subdivision of the Ukrainian Association of Students in Sumy region10.10.24, 16:50 • 13559 views