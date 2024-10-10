ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
A student of the Agrarian University became the head of a separate subdivision of the Ukrainian Association of Students in Sumy region

Denys Tripolsky, a 3rd year student at Sumy National Agrarian University, was elected head of the UAC branch in Sumy region. The election was held with the participation of representatives of student self-government of the three universities.

A 3rd year student at Sumy National Agrarian University was elected head of the Ukrainian Students' Association's branch in Sumy region. The election took place at an assembly with the participation of representatives of student self-government from three universities. This was reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the SNAU.

3rd year student of the Faculty of Economics and Management of Sumy National Agrarian University Denys Tripolsky was elected head of a separate subdivision of the Ukrainian Students' Association!

It is noted that Denys has been with the association for more than 3 months and in such a short period of time he has been able to establish himself as a balanced, proactive and active leader. 

This is an important step towards strengthening student unity and interaction. We thank everyone who took part in the assembly and supported the election of the head. Together we will continue to work for the benefit of students and realize common goals!

Representatives of the student self-government of Sumy National Agrarian University, Sumy State Pedagogical University, and Hlukhiv National Pedagogical University, which are collective members of the UAS, took part in the voting.

The Ukrainian Students' Association has been active for 25 years. Among its main tasks are:

Protection of students' rights;

Conducting training programs;

Ensuring the quality of higher education;

Support for student initiatives;

International Student Representation of Ukraine

Coordination of the election process by the DEC.

In addition, the association has been a member of the European Union of Students for 16 years. One of the main ideas conveyed by the participants is that an active student becomes a conscious citizen.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

