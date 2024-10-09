Leskovyi visited Sumy National Agrarian University: met with the university management and students

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 36409 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 100326 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 162123 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 135224 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 141559 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138303 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 179773 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111988 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 170792 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104702 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 139947 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 139689 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 86955 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 107473 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 109606 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 162123 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 179773 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 170792 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 198214 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 187241 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 139690 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 139948 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 145669 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 137147 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154106 views
Leskovyi visited Sumy National Agrarian University: met with the university management and students

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 9148 views

Oksen Lisovyi met with the management and students of SNAU. The parties discussed the digital transformation of education, the role of colleges and integration into the European educational area through the Erasmus+ program.

Recently, the Minister of Education and Science of Ukraine, Oksen Lisovyi, visited Sumy National Agrarian University . The official met with the leadership of the university and students. This was stated at the Sumy National Agrarian University, reports UNN.

Details

During his visit to SNAU, Lisovyi supported the university, which operates despite the European educational space.  Also during the visit, representatives of Sumy NAU discussed several issues with the head of the Ministry of Education and Science. In particular:

  • What steps is the Ministry taking to ensure the full implementation of the digital transformation of the educational process in Ukrainian higher education institutions, in particular, to develop a single national digital platform for distance learning?
  •   What is the place of colleges in higher education, what structure will they have?
  • How does the Ministry ensure the integration of Ukrainian educational institutions into the European educational space, in particular within the framework of the Erasmus+ program, and what other results are expected in the near future?

Lisovyi emphasized that the Ministry of Education actively supports the integration of Ukrainian higher education institutions into the European space, especially through programs such as Erasmus+

Erasmus+. Thanks to our efforts, the number of partnerships with European universities has grown significantly, enabling students and teachers to participate in international projects, exchanges, and internships. We are already seeing success: the number of participants in mobility programs is increasing every year. In the near future, we expect to expand the participation of Ukrainian universities in joint projects with European colleagues, which will further integrate Ukrainian education with European standards

- emphasized the head of the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine. 

In addition, the Minister talked to the students of the SNAU. Representatives of the student government had the opportunity to ask several questions.

In the end, the high-ranking official answered every question and once again emphasized that students are the flower of the nation, who will soon determine the national and international vector of the country.

Ministry of Education: 143 universities have already confirmed participation in the pilot project of state grants17.08.24, 00:49 • 19761 view

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Society
ministry-of-education-and-science-of-ukraineMinistry of Education and Science of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

