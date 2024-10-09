Leskovyi visited Sumy National Agrarian University: met with the university management and students

Recently, the Minister of Education and Science of Ukraine, Oksen Lisovyi, visited Sumy National Agrarian University . The official met with the leadership of the university and students. This was stated at the Sumy National Agrarian University, reports UNN.

Details

During his visit to SNAU, Lisovyi supported the university, which operates despite the European educational space. Also during the visit, representatives of Sumy NAU discussed several issues with the head of the Ministry of Education and Science. In particular:

What steps is the Ministry taking to ensure the full implementation of the digital transformation of the educational process in Ukrainian higher education institutions, in particular, to develop a single national digital platform for distance learning?

What is the place of colleges in higher education, what structure will they have?



How does the Ministry ensure the integration of Ukrainian educational institutions into the European educational space, in particular within the framework of the Erasmus+ program, and what other results are expected in the near future?



Lisovyi emphasized that the Ministry of Education actively supports the integration of Ukrainian higher education institutions into the European space, especially through programs such as Erasmus+

Erasmus+. Thanks to our efforts, the number of partnerships with European universities has grown significantly, enabling students and teachers to participate in international projects, exchanges, and internships. We are already seeing success: the number of participants in mobility programs is increasing every year. In the near future, we expect to expand the participation of Ukrainian universities in joint projects with European colleagues, which will further integrate Ukrainian education with European standards - emphasized the head of the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine.

In addition, the Minister talked to the students of the SNAU. Representatives of the student government had the opportunity to ask several questions.

In the end, the high-ranking official answered every question and once again emphasized that students are the flower of the nation, who will soon determine the national and international vector of the country.

