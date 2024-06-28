Summonses will be sent by mail under new rules: the government has made changes

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has amended the procedure for sending subpoenas by mail. A summons from the TCC "may be sent by registered mail with a list of enclosures and a notice of delivery". This is reported by UNN with reference to Government Resolution No. 747 of June 25, 2024.

Details

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has decided to amend certain issues of notification of conscripts, persons liable for military service and reservists.

The document states that "A summons or, in cases stipulated by law, another document on summoning or notifying conscripts, persons liable for military service and reservists to district (city) territorial centers for recruitment and social support, the Central Office or regional bodies of the SSU, relevant units of intelligence agencies may be sent by registered mail with a list of attachments and a notice of delivery.

Addendum

The Ministry of Defense previously reported that after July 16, after the statutory 60-day deadline for clarifying military records expires, summonses can be sent by mail.

After July 16, summonses will indeed be sent by registered mail. Currently, a summons is considered to be served if a person signs it in person.