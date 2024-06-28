Summonses will be sent by mail under new rules: the government has made changes

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 65471 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 73596 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 94788 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 175071 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 220885 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 136252 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 364441 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 180728 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149091 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197645 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
2.5m/s
43%
Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 49755 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 56967 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 73128 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 57962 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 14068 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 65355 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 60163 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 73476 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 75225 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 94671 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 4982 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 8740 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 13838 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 35116 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 36888 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Summonses will be sent by mail under new rules: the government has made changes

Kyiv • UNN

 • 13898 views

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has amended the procedure for sending summonses, allowing them to be sent by registered mail with a list of enclosures and acknowledgment of receipt.

Summonses will be sent by mail under new rules: the government has made changes

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has amended the procedure for sending subpoenas by mail. A summons from the TCC "may be sent by registered mail with a list of enclosures and a notice of delivery".  This is reported by UNN with reference to Government Resolution No. 747 of June 25, 2024.

Details

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has decided to amend certain issues of notification of conscripts, persons liable for military service and reservists.

The document states that "A summons or, in cases stipulated by law, another document on summoning or notifying conscripts, persons liable for military service and reservists to district (city) territorial centers for recruitment and social support, the Central Office or regional bodies of the SSU, relevant units of intelligence agencies may be sent by registered mail with a list of attachments and a notice of delivery.

Addendum

 The Ministry of Defense previously reported that after July 16, after the statutory 60-day deadline for clarifying military records expires, summonses can be sent by mail

After July 16, summonses will indeed be sent by registered mail. Currently, a summons is considered to be served if a person signs it in person.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Society
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Security Service of Ukraine
Brent
$67.58
Bitcoin
$84,413.60
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$37.90
Золото
$3,105.30
Ethereum
$1,828.40