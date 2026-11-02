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Suki Waterhouse revealed the truth about her secret wedding to Robert Pattinson

Kyiv • UNN

 • 216 views

Suki Waterhouse stated that she and Robert Pattinson are not married yet. A wedding is possible no earlier than 2027 due to work and relocations.

Suki Waterhouse revealed the truth about her secret wedding to Robert Pattinson

British singer and actress Suki Waterhouse has denied rumors of a secret wedding to Robert Pattinson. The couple, who have been together since 2018 and got engaged in 2023, are not currently planning to make their relationship official. E! News reports this, citing the artist’s interview with The Sunday Times, writes UNN.

Details

According to 34-year-old Waterhouse, if she and Pattinson decide to get married, they will hold a large celebration rather than a secret ceremony.

All or nothing. If we were going to do it, we would throw a huge party

– the singer explained.

Why the couple is postponing the wedding

Waterhouse noted that the wedding may not take place until 2027 at the earliest due to their busy work schedules and constant relocations.

After their daughter was born in March 2024, the couple lived in London, New York, and Los Angeles, changing rented homes every few months.

Despite this lifestyle, the singer is happy with their relationship.

It has been almost ten years, and it is wonderful. I can’t believe that I have this in my life and that I am so happy

– Waterhouse confessed.

The couple continues to protect their family’s privacy and still has not revealed their daughter’s name.

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Stepan Haftko

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