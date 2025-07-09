Sudden flood hits New Mexico town after last year's wildfires

$41.800.06
711 out of a record 728 drones neutralized over Ukraine, all cruise missiles shot down out of 7 cruise missiles and 6 "Kinzhal" missiles
711 out of a record 728 drones neutralized over Ukraine, all cruise missiles shot down out of 7 cruise missiles and 6 "Kinzhal" missiles
Trump's Customs War with the EU: How will it end and how will it affect Ukraine?
Case "Ukraine and the Netherlands v. Russia": ECHR to announce decision today
Lutsk survived the most massive drone and missile attack: numerous fires broke out
Putin says “a lot of crap” about Ukraine: Trump announced a “small surprise” for the Russian dictator
70% of NABU cases against MPs are in no way related to corruption - MP and member of the TCC Buzhanskyi
Is the salvation of business hidden in the competition for the election of a new head of the BEB?
Hetmantsev, "Hezbollah" and 650 thousand dollars: the story of one "buried" NACP check
Pet registration in Kyiv's ASCs: how many applications have been submitted since the service launched
Four months without marketing in the pharmaceutical market: MP Dmytriieva explained why new rules have not yet been agreed upon
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Air defense is operating in Kyiv Oblast, enemy drones detected - OMAJuly 8, 08:41 PM • 36356 views
State Ethnic Policy revealed signs of affiliation of the UOC (MP) with the ROCJuly 8, 08:57 PM • 22481 views
Air Force warned of a large number of Russian dronesJuly 8, 09:30 PM • 46941 views
In Ukraine, a large-scale air raid alert for the second time in a night due to the take-off of a MiG-31KJuly 9, 12:13 AM • 38827 views
In Dnipropetrovsk region, a tank training ground was illegally sown for years: an official will be prosecuted01:16 AM • 4993 views
Trump's Customs War with the EU: How will it end and how will it affect Ukraine?
Case "Ukraine and the Netherlands v. Russia": ECHR to announce decision today04:00 AM • 67438 views
Is the salvation of business hidden in the competition for the election of a new head of the BEB?
A purchase with a political flavor: ARMA ordered a luxury special vehicle from a company linked to PoroshenkoJuly 8, 02:33 PM • 117198 views
Hetmantsev, "Hezbollah" and 650 thousand dollars: the story of one "buried" NACP check
Sudden flood hits New Mexico town after last year's wildfires

Kyiv • UNN

 • 288 views

The town of Ruidoso, New Mexico, was hit by dangerous flooding caused by heavy rains, following last year's devastating wildfires. Landslides, gas leaks, bridge damage, and three missing people have been reported.

Sudden flood hits New Mexico town after last year's wildfires
Kaitlyn Carpenter

A mountain town in the American state of New Mexico, which was affected by devastating wildfires last year, faced dangerous flooding on Tuesday after heavy rains, officials said, according to UNN, citing NBC News.

Details

Speaking on a local radio station Tuesday evening, Ruidoso Mayor Lynn Crawford said there were reports of landslides and gas leaks in homes that had been washed away or damaged.

Crawford said several bridges were underwater and more than two dozen water rescues had been carried out.

Three people were missing, he said. "They are searching," Crawford said Tuesday evening on KRUI radio. He said the fires and floods had been "catastrophic" for the small settlement.

The storms that caused the floods occurred during the monsoon season, which lasts from late June to early September. Storms can cause flash floods that can come quickly. Crawford said Tuesday's monsoon flood was one of the strongest he had seen.

There were no reports of fatalities Tuesday evening. Some people were taken to the hospital, Crawford said. People who are safe and will not be affected by the water should stay there, he said.

Videos posted on social media and confirmed by NBC News showed roads flooded with a rushing torrent of water, and a house crashing into trees after being washed away by the Rio Ruidoso river.

Crawford said that before the rains, the river that washed away the house was so shallow that it could be jumped over.

Crawford said about 30 water rescues had been carried out, also noting that there were reports of dead horses.

The US National Weather Service said that on Tuesday, the river's water level likely reached a record 6 meters.

Authorities declared a state of emergency due to flash flooding after about 2.5 cm of precipitation fell by Tuesday on the sites of past fires, which killed two people and burned hundreds of homes last year.

Texas flood death toll exceeds 10008.07.25, 02:50 • 1780 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World
New Mexico
