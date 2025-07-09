Sudden flood hits New Mexico town after last year's wildfires

A mountain town in the American state of New Mexico, which was affected by devastating wildfires last year, faced dangerous flooding on Tuesday after heavy rains, officials said, according to UNN, citing NBC News.

Details

Speaking on a local radio station Tuesday evening, Ruidoso Mayor Lynn Crawford said there were reports of landslides and gas leaks in homes that had been washed away or damaged.

Crawford said several bridges were underwater and more than two dozen water rescues had been carried out.

Three people were missing, he said. "They are searching," Crawford said Tuesday evening on KRUI radio. He said the fires and floods had been "catastrophic" for the small settlement.

The storms that caused the floods occurred during the monsoon season, which lasts from late June to early September. Storms can cause flash floods that can come quickly. Crawford said Tuesday's monsoon flood was one of the strongest he had seen.

There were no reports of fatalities Tuesday evening. Some people were taken to the hospital, Crawford said. People who are safe and will not be affected by the water should stay there, he said.

Videos posted on social media and confirmed by NBC News showed roads flooded with a rushing torrent of water, and a house crashing into trees after being washed away by the Rio Ruidoso river.

Crawford said that before the rains, the river that washed away the house was so shallow that it could be jumped over.

Crawford said about 30 water rescues had been carried out, also noting that there were reports of dead horses.

The US National Weather Service said that on Tuesday, the river's water level likely reached a record 6 meters.

Authorities declared a state of emergency due to flash flooding after about 2.5 cm of precipitation fell by Tuesday on the sites of past fires, which killed two people and burned hundreds of homes last year.

