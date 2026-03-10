Successful operation: Syrskyi reported to Zelenskyy on the attack on the "Kremniy El Group" plant in Russia
Kyiv • UNN
The Defense Forces successfully attacked a Russian plant that produces electronics for all types of missiles. Zelenskyy reported on the successful operation.
The Ukrainian Defense Forces struck a factory in Bryansk, Russia, which produces control systems for all types of Russian missiles. This was announced by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UNN reports.
Russia is fighting against civilian targets... Commander Syrskyi called and the commander-in-chief told me about a successful operation that had just taken place. The Bryansk factory was hit. This factory produced control systems for all types of Russian missiles.
Recall
The Armed Forces of Ukraine hit fuel depots, an electronic warfare station, and UAV control points in Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions. Special operations forces showed footage of the strikes.