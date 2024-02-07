Studying "weaknesses" for subversive groups: Russians use tactical drones on the border

The Russian military uses tactical drones on the border. In this way, they are studying "weaknesses" for the possibility of sabotage and reconnaissance groups entering. This was stated by the Assistant Commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for Strategic Communications Yevhen Silkin in the air of "We-Ukraine", reports UNN.

"The fact is that the Russians use tactical drones that constantly study our infrastructure, our border, our positions. They are studying our weaknesses primarily for the arrival of sabotage and reconnaissance groups. But the situation is changing every day. We are trying to train our personnel, we are trying to make our border impenetrable... Even though the enemy is now using special forces, our soldiers are giving them a very good fight back," Silkin said.

Russian army has no positive results in its advance in the Kupyansk direction - Yevlash

According to him, the enemy recently approached the border with Ukraine near Hlukhiv community in Sumy region. The Russians were timely spotted and thrown back towards the aggressor country, the Assistant Commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine added.

Situation in the north of Avdiivka deteriorates: occupants attack from all directions