Strong magnetic storms will hit Earth on December 7 and 8: what is recommended for weather-sensitive people

11:06 AM • 6284 views
Russian occupiers destroyed the dam of the Pechenihy reservoir in Kharkiv OblastPhoto
December 6, 08:45 PM • 36129 views
Zelenskyy had a difficult conversation with Trump's representatives regarding territories - Axios
December 6, 09:02 AM • 48391 views
No model of security guarantees for Ukraine is possible without the Armed Forces: Syrskyi recorded a video addressVideo
December 6, 07:49 AM • 56029 views
Russia launched a massive missile and drone attack on energy facilities in 8 regions, causing power outages - Ministry of Energy
December 6, 04:00 AM • 53210 views
Ukraine celebrates Armed Forces Day: history of formation and modern traditionsPhoto
December 5, 06:15 PM • 57054 views
US-Ukraine talks on "Trump's peace plan" to continue on Saturday, likely throughout the weekend – Axios
December 5, 03:45 PM • 55147 views
The main Christmas tree of the country lit up in Kyiv: what it was decorated withPhoto
December 5, 02:41 PM • 40030 views
Saint Nicholas has already arrived in Ukraine - border guardsPhoto
December 5, 11:17 AM • 84144 views
Avalanche of tragedies: why are the owners of the Odrex clinic not cooperating with the investigation?
December 5, 08:37 AM • 44597 views
IMF named additional conditions for a new program with Ukraine in addition to the 2026 Budget
In Sudan, militants shelled a kindergarten and a hospital: over 110 dead, almost fifty childrenDecember 7, 04:26 AM • 10913 views
Ukraine to be covered by cloudy weather with rains: detailed forecast for December 7PhotoDecember 7, 04:46 AM • 4568 views
Russia and China held joint anti-missile drills - ReutersDecember 7, 05:17 AM • 5628 views
Set son on fire for alcohol abuse: Kyiv region resident sentenced to 14 yearsDecember 7, 06:37 AM • 4226 views
Russian assault trooper died, stuck in the "dragon's teeth" of the 110th brigadeVideo11:25 AM • 3588 views
How to choose a legal Christmas tree: law enforcement offers adviceDecember 6, 12:23 PM • 41026 views
Live, artificial or potted: experts explained which Christmas tree is the most environmentally friendlyDecember 5, 05:32 PM • 50654 views
St. Nicholas Day: traditions, customs, and prohibitionsDecember 5, 11:30 AM • 63843 views
Avalanche of tragedies: why are the owners of the Odrex clinic not cooperating with the investigation?December 5, 11:17 AM • 84144 views
Magamedrasulov's release from custody does not mean acquittal: what the NABU detective is accused of and what could happen nextDecember 5, 06:30 AM • 72707 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Musician
Elon Musk
Petr Pavel
Ukraine
United States
China
Kremenchuk
Germany
Netflix announced it is buying Warner Bros. and HBODecember 5, 12:40 PM • 36405 views
Trump changed architects for White House ballroomDecember 5, 06:50 AM • 45713 views
Pantone named the color of 2026: a shade of white chosen for the first timeVideoDecember 4, 02:10 PM • 47139 views
Parubiy, NABU, "labubu" and more: Google named the most popular queries of Ukrainians in 2025December 4, 08:53 AM • 61178 views
"For peace": Hegseth said he would host a dinner with Trump, Zelenskyy and Putin, with "Russian dressing" on the menuDecember 3, 09:06 AM • 59205 views
Technology
Social network
Heating
Film
Strong magnetic storms will hit Earth on December 7 and 8: what is recommended for weather-sensitive people

Kyiv • UNN

 • 104 views

Strong magnetic storms with a K-index of 5 are expected on December 7 and 8. This can affect the health and well-being of people, especially those sensitive to solar fluctuations.

Strong magnetic storms will hit Earth on December 7 and 8: what is recommended for weather-sensitive people

Strong magnetic storms are expected on Sunday, December 7, and Monday, December 8. This was reported by UNN with reference to meteoagent.com and the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Details

On December 7, solar activity with a K-index of 5 (red level) is expected, which corresponds to strong magnetic storms capable of affecting human health and well-being.

The same is expected on Monday, December 8.

At the same time, a series of flares can increase the K-index to high levels and cause prolonged geomagnetic disturbances. The most difficult days are December 8-9, 13-14, and 21-26, when the impact on well-being will be the strongest. Particularly sensitive people may feel changes a day before the storm due to the body's reaction to "solar fluctuations."

Meteorologically sensitive people are advised to rest more, control stress, and maintain water balance during such periods.

December 2025: when to expect geomagnetic storms and how to protect your health27.11.25, 17:25 • 50048 views

