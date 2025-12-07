Strong magnetic storms will hit Earth on December 7 and 8: what is recommended for weather-sensitive people

Strong magnetic storms are expected on Sunday, December 7, and Monday, December 8. This was reported by UNN with reference to meteoagent.com and the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Details

On December 7, solar activity with a K-index of 5 (red level) is expected, which corresponds to strong magnetic storms capable of affecting human health and well-being.

The same is expected on Monday, December 8.

At the same time, a series of flares can increase the K-index to high levels and cause prolonged geomagnetic disturbances. The most difficult days are December 8-9, 13-14, and 21-26, when the impact on well-being will be the strongest. Particularly sensitive people may feel changes a day before the storm due to the body's reaction to "solar fluctuations."

Meteorologically sensitive people are advised to rest more, control stress, and maintain water balance during such periods.

December 2025: when to expect geomagnetic storms and how to protect your health