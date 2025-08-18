Strong army, weapons, training, intelligence: Zelenskyy on what Ukraine needs

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine needs a strong Ukrainian army, weapons, training, and intelligence. Zelenskyy made this statement during a meeting with US President Donald Trump in the Oval Office, as reported by a correspondent of UNN.

We need everything. This includes two parts. First, a strong Ukrainian army. This means weapons, training, and intelligence. - said Zelenskyy, answering a question in a Ukrainian-language broadcast about what Ukraine needs for a peace agreement.

As clarified by the NSDC's Center for Countering Disinformation, among Zelenskyy's main messages was: "Ukraine needs a strong army, weapons, training, intelligence, etc., to defend itself."

Ukraine will not be in NATO, but will have security guarantees - Trump