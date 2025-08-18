Strong army, weapons, training, intelligence: Zelenskyy on what Ukraine needs
Kyiv • UNN
President Zelenskyy stated that for defense, Ukraine needs a strong army, weapons, training, and intelligence. He made this statement during a meeting with US President Trump.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine needs a strong Ukrainian army, weapons, training, and intelligence. Zelenskyy made this statement during a meeting with US President Donald Trump in the Oval Office, as reported by a correspondent of UNN.
We need everything. This includes two parts. First, a strong Ukrainian army. This means weapons, training, and intelligence.
As clarified by the NSDC's Center for Countering Disinformation, among Zelenskyy's main messages was: "Ukraine needs a strong army, weapons, training, intelligence, etc., to defend itself."
