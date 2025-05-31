Strike on Sumy region: destruction and victim in Nedryhailiv community

On the night of May 31, the enemy launched missile strikes on the territory of the Nedryhailiv community in the Sumy region. This is reported by UNN with reference to a report from the regional military administration.

Details

It is noted that there is damage in the residential sector, and warehouse facilities have been destroyed.

At least one person was injured - they received medical assistance on the spot - the report says.

The Sumy Regional Military Administration added that the consequences of the enemy attack are being clarified.

Let us remind you

On the night of May 29, Russian troops attacked the Sumy region with strike drones. There is one dead, one wounded, damaged civilian infrastructure and burned-down farm warehouses.

