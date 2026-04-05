Strike on Lukoil oil refinery and port on the Baltic Sea - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced details

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

On the night of April 5, the Ukrainian Defense Forces attacked a number of important facilities of the Russian aggressor, including an oil refinery, a port, and an aircraft storage depot. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

In particular, the infrastructure of the Lukoil-Nizhegorodnefteorgsintez refinery in Kstovo, Nizhny Novgorod region of the Russian Federation, was hit. A large-scale fire broke out on the territory of the enterprise.

The General Staff noted that this plant is of strategic importance, supplying fuel to both the civilian sector and the Russian army. The plant's capacity reaches about 17 million tons of raw materials per year, and its products include aviation and diesel fuel for the needs of the military-industrial complex.

A fire was also confirmed as a result of damage to the infrastructure of the port of Primorsk on the Baltic Sea – one of the key hubs for oil product transportation.

In addition, Ukrainian military personnel struck an aircraft storage depot in Saki in the temporarily occupied territory of Crimea.

At the same time, the Defense Forces attacked concentrations of enemy personnel in the areas of Berezove and Novomykolaivka in Dnipropetrovsk region, Huliaipole in Zaporizhzhia region, and Yalynske in Donetsk region.

The scale of losses and the consequences of the strikes are currently being clarified.

149 battles occurred on the front line in 24 hours - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine