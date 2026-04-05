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149 battles occurred on the front line in 24 hours - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5308 views

Over the past day, the enemy carried out 149 attacks and used over 9,600 kamikaze drones. The Defense Forces eliminated 1,180 occupiers and destroyed dozens of pieces of equipment.

149 battles occurred on the front line in 24 hours - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Over the past day, April 4, 149 combat engagements were recorded on the front line. The enemy launched 91 air strikes and dropped 275 guided aerial bombs. This was reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

Russian occupiers also used 9678 kamikaze drones and carried out 3913 shellings of settlements and positions of Ukrainian troops, including 114 from multiple launch rocket systems.

The enemy launched air strikes, particularly in the areas of Ivanivka, Dobropasove, Levadne, Vyshneve, Lisne, Velykomykhailivka, Oleksandrivka, Pokrovske in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast; Verkhnia Tersa, Vozdvyzhenska, Novoselevka, Rybalske, Liubytske in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Defense Forces hit a command post and two areas of concentration of enemy personnel.

In the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out 105 shellings of Ukrainian troop positions and settlements yesterday, including seven using multiple launch rocket systems.

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units seven times in the areas of Vovchansk, Okhrimivka, Ambarnoe, and towards the settlement of Bochkovo.

In the Kupyansk direction, the aggressor attacked nine times in the areas of Kurylivka, Pishchane, Kivsharivka, Novoplatonivka, Borivska Andriivka, and Novoosinove.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled one attempt by the invaders to advance in the direction of the settlement of Lyman.

In the Sloviansk direction, during yesterday, Ukrainian defenders stopped three attempts by the occupiers to advance in the areas of Rai-Oleksandrivka, Platonivka, and Yampil.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the occupiers did not conduct attacks yesterday.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 29 attacks near Kostiantynivka, Pleshchiivka, Illinivka, Stepanivka, Novopavlivka, Dovha Balka, and Sofiivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, Ukrainian defenders stopped 26 assault actions of the aggressor in the areas of Bilytske, Rodynske, Pokrovsk, Udachne, Hryshyne, Myrnograd, Novomykolaivka, and towards Novyi Donbas.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy attacked nine times in the areas of Oleksandrogorod, Sichneve, and Verbove.

In the Huliaipole direction, there were 11 attacks by the occupiers in the areas of Varvarivka, Zaliznychne, Huliaipilske, Pryluky, Olenokostiantynivka, and Myrny.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy tried to advance three times in the area of the settlement of Stepove yesterday.

In the Dnipro direction, Ukrainian units stopped six enemy attacks near Bilohrudyi Island and Antonivsky Bridge.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of enemy offensive groups forming were detected.

Yesterday, the losses of the Russian invaders amounted to 1180 people. The enemy also lost four tanks, six armored combat vehicles, 61 artillery systems, three multiple launch rocket systems, 2427 unmanned aerial vehicles, 206 units of automotive equipment, and three units of special equipment.

Recall

On the night of April 5, Russians attacked Ukraine with 93 attack UAVs. 17 hits of attack drones and fragments falling in three different locations were recorded.

Yevhen Ustimenko

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