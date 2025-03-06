Strike on Kryvyi Rih: the number of injured has risen to 32, including two teenagers
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of the Russian attack in Kryvyi Rih, 32 people were injured, including a 13-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy. Most of the injured have been hospitalized with severe and moderate injuries.
This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk RMA, Serhiy Lysak, as reported by UNN.
Details
Two people are receiving outpatient treatment. The rest are hospitalized. The patients are in "serious" and moderate condition.
The city continues to eliminate the consequences of Russian terror.
Recall
As previously reported by UNN, as a result of a Russian missile strike on a hotel in Kryvyi Rih, 4 people were killed, and over 30 were injured. Foreign volunteers, who had just checked in, managed to escape by descending from their rooms.