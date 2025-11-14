$42.060.03
On November 15, schedules will be in effect throughout Ukraine: how many queues will be disconnected
03:39 PM • 5208 views
Passing the heating season: how to reduce utility bills in winter
03:03 PM • 8038 views
Series of strikes on Russian facilities: General Staff confirms hits in Novorossiysk, Saratov region, and Engels area
02:48 PM • 9320 views
Ukrainian women will be able to receive 50,000 hryvnias: Zelenskyy signed a law on payments for childbirth
01:30 PM • 11294 views
Zelenskyy removed Halushchenko and Hrynchuk from the National Security and Defense Council
01:27 PM • 22898 views
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekendVideo
01:14 PM • 19755 views
Minister of Education and Science Lisovyi dismissed former MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko from the post of rector of the State Biotechnological University, but there's a nuancePhoto
November 14, 09:52 AM • 44785 views
How pedestrians and drivers should act in the dark on roads during power outages: Oleksiy Biloshytskyi gave advicePhotoVideo
November 14, 07:50 AM • 30475 views
Ukraine recorded 161,000 AWOL cases in 10 months, four times more than last year - OpendatabotPhoto
November 14, 07:18 AM • 55237 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with 430 drones and 18 missiles, including ballistic and aeroballistic ones - ZelenskyyPhotoVideo
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekend
Minister of Education and Science Lisovyi dismissed former MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko from the post of rector of the State Biotechnological University, but there's a nuance
01:14 PM • 19746 views
Balanced nutrition plate: what a balanced diet looks like
How pedestrians and drivers should act in the dark on roads during power outages: Oleksiy Biloshytskyi gave advice
November 14, 09:52 AM • 44780 views
Disability registration in Ukraine: has the new system improved?
November 13, 02:40 PM • 274770 views
Stop! Don't put it in the cart: how the "one-day" rule usually saves your budget from impulse purchases

Kyiv • UNN

 • 294 views

Learn how the simple "one-day" rule helps avoid impulse purchases, saving significant money. This strategy allows you to rationally assess the necessity of a purchase, distinguishing true needs from marketing tricks.

Stop! Don't put it in the cart: how the "one-day" rule usually saves your budget from impulse purchases

Probably, everyone has made impulsive purchases. This is that moment when you scroll through an online store's feed, see a beautiful dress, gadget, or candle "on sale only today" — and your hand already reaches for the "add to cart" button. Marketing works brilliantly: a bright picture, a limited offer, a good mood, or vice versa – fatigue, stress, a desire to please yourself. And now the funds have been debited from the card, and another item appears at home that you frankly did not plan to buy. But once again, you succumbed to emotions.

It is in such situations that a simple but incredibly effective tool comes to the rescue – the "one-day" rule. Its essence is so simple that it's hard to believe: before buying something, you just need to... wait 24 hours. No restrictions, no prohibitions — just a pause. And this pause will help save considerable sums per month.

Why do we so often make impulsive purchases?

We all succumb to emotions. Our brain loves quick rewards that give a short-term rush of dopamine. Marketing is built precisely on this mechanism. Discounts, timers, bright photos, phrases like "hurry to buy," "last chance," "only 2 items left" — all this creates an illusion of urgency and a fear of missing out on a bargain. Impulsive purchases are prone to be made by people who are in the following states:

●      fatigue;

●      stress;

●      boredom;

●      emotional exhaustion.

It is possible to combat impulsive purchases in only one way — with the help of a well-thought-out behavioral strategy. So the 24-hour rule will definitely come in handy.

What is the "one-day" rule?

The "one-day" rule is a useful habit that helps avoid impulsive purchases and save money. The essence is this: when you see an item you want to buy "right now," don't pay for it immediately, but postpone the decision for 24 hours. During this time, emotions subside, the brain switches to a more rational mode, and you soberly assess: do you really need this purchase, or was it just an impulse? In most cases, the desire disappears, and you realize that you can easily do without this item.

This approach does not forbid you from buying and does not create a feeling of restriction — you simply give yourself time to think. And this small pause often reduces the number of unnecessary things at home and helps gradually form a healthy financial habit: to buy not on emotions, but consciously and deliberately.

When the "one-day" rule works best and what cases are exceptions

Usually, a 24-hour pause saves you from unnecessary expenses, but in real life, there are situations when you shouldn't delay. There are truly beneficial and honest discounts, not created just for emotional pressure. We are not talking about "promotions" that are valid every day, but about real seasonal offers or sales at EVA.UA, where the price is indeed lower than usual. In such cases, it is important not to succumb to impulse, but to be able to distinguish a real financial benefit from marketing.

It is useful to focus on stores where you already know the real price level and can compare costs. For example, when you regularly buy certain cosmetics or household goods, it is much easier to notice when a discount is truly worth attention. In this case, the "one-day" rule does not need to be violated, but it can be adapted: for example, do not wait a day if it is a planned purchase that you were going to make anyway.

How to understand if a discount is really worth your attention

To distinguish a real benefit from a common marketing ploy, you can use a simple instruction. We advise you to check yourself against this checklist:

  1. This is a planned purchase. You have already thought about this product before, and did not want it only because of the discount.
    1. This is an essential item. Care products, hygiene, household chemicals, basic cosmetics — things that will definitely be needed.
      1. The discount is real, not "drawn." The price is now lower than usual, and you can confirm this with previous purchases or by comparing it in trusted stores.
        1. You will use this item in the near future. If the product does not sit around and does not become "in reserve for years," that's already a plus.
          1. The discount does not force you to buy more than you need. For example, when the promotion looks profitable, but the buyer is forced to take three units instead of one.
            1. The purchase fits your budget. Even if the price is significantly lower, it is important not to spend more than you originally planned.

              So, the "one-day" rule is a simple pause that gives you time to distinguish an emotional impulse from a real need. It does not restrict, but on the contrary — helps you buy consciously. Try to apply this pause during Black Friday and see that it works in your favor.

              Lilia Podolyak

