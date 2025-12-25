Stole two cars in one night and got into two accidents with them: police in Vinnytsia region detained the perpetrator

In the Tulchyn district of Vinnytsia region, police detained a 24-year-old resident of the Tomashpil community who stole two cars in one night and crashed both of them. This was reported by the Vinnytsia Oblast police, writes UNN.

The 24-year-old resident of the Tomashpil community committed the crimes while intoxicated. The suspect was detained after he crashed a stolen car. The man faces up to eight years in prison with confiscation of property. - the message says.

According to Oleksandr Naumenko, head of police station No. 1 of the Tulchyn district police department, on December 24, while patrolling, police noticed a VAZ car that had gotten stuck in a ditch after an accident. While talking to the driver, law enforcement officers found out that he had stolen the vehicle from a neighboring village.

Later, the police found out that the perpetrator was involved in another similar crime. A few hours before his detention, the suspect stole a car from an acquaintance, crashed it, and left the vehicle in a field.

Both cars have been seized and placed in an impound lot. The issue of notifying the suspect of suspicion is being resolved.

Until a pre-trial restraint is chosen, the detainee will remain in a temporary detention facility. Criminal proceedings under Part 1 and Part 2 of Article 289 (Illegal seizure of a vehicle) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine are being investigated based on these facts.

The sanction of the article provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for up to eight years with or without confiscation of property. Administrative materials have also been drawn up against the offender for driving a vehicle while intoxicated and without a driver's license.

