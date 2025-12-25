Stole two cars in one night and got into two accidents with them: police in Vinnytsia region detained the perpetrator

$42.150.05
Exclusive
10:58 AM • 8100 views
The number of complaints about treatment at the Odesa clinic "Odrex" is growing: the StopOdrex website has become the last chance for people to find the truth
Exclusive
09:42 AM • 11064 views
Plus temperatures during the day and light frosts at night: what weather to expect in Ukraine for the New Year
09:37 AM • 13944 views
SBU "congratulated" Russians on Christmas: oil tanks in the port of Temryuk and a gas processing plant in Orenburg were hit
Exclusive
09:14 AM • 11900 views
Snow returns, but the ski season is late: what will the weather be like in the Carpathians for the holidays and will housing prices change?
08:33 AM • 11763 views
Russian attacks on energy on Christmas night left residents in 4 regions without electricity, in Odesa region - emergency blackouts
07:30 AM • 11452 views
Declassified transcripts of Putin and Bush's conversations: the Kremlin opposed Ukraine's NATO membership as early as the 2000s
Exclusive
December 24, 03:03 PM • 43461 views
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
December 24, 02:30 PM • 61646 views
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - Bloomberg
December 24, 02:18 PM • 31596 views
Chinese satellite imagery of Ukraine's territory and Russian strikes on energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy states a correlation
Exclusive
December 24, 01:26 PM • 49861 views
Transportation of children in car seats: do Ukrainian drivers comply with established rules?
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−4°
1m/s
80%
763mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
The Kremlin will be forced to compromise on its demands that contradict the peace plan - ISWDecember 25, 05:30 AM • 12336 views
Trump mentioned Ukraine during a Christmas event with childrenVideoDecember 25, 06:45 AM • 11131 views
Taylor Swift donates millions in Christmas charity07:24 AM • 10991 views
Paramount's new offer for Warner Bros. rated as "insufficient" by major investor08:09 AM • 8968 views
Ukrainian refugee leaves British college that told her to "learn Russian"10:37 AM • 10068 views
The number of complaints about treatment at the Odesa clinic "Odrex" is growing: the StopOdrex website has become the last chance for people to find the truth
Exclusive
10:58 AM • 8100 views
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
Exclusive
December 24, 03:03 PM • 43465 views
"Truth is stronger than pressure": StopOdrex website resumed operation after being blocked at the request of the clinic and received support from the hosting providerPhotoDecember 24, 03:00 PM • 31860 views
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - BloombergDecember 24, 02:30 PM • 61647 views
Transportation of children in car seats: do Ukrainian drivers comply with established rules?Photo
Exclusive
December 24, 01:26 PM • 49862 views
UNN Lite
Netflix released the first teaser for the film "Peaky Blinders"Video09:48 AM • 4914 views
Paramount's new offer for Warner Bros. rated as "insufficient" by major investor08:09 AM • 9026 views
Taylor Swift donates millions in Christmas charity07:24 AM • 11021 views
Santa Claus began his journey around the world to deliver gifts: tracking the routeVideoDecember 24, 02:00 PM • 18573 views
Audi filmed a festive stop-motion video with toy carsVideoDecember 24, 06:59 AM • 30038 views
Stole two cars in one night and got into two accidents with them: police in Vinnytsia region detained the perpetrator

Kyiv • UNN

 • 64 views

In Vinnytsia region, a 24-year-old man was detained who stole two cars in one night and got into accidents with both of them. He faces up to eight years in prison with confiscation of property.

Stole two cars in one night and got into two accidents with them: police in Vinnytsia region detained the perpetrator

In the Tulchyn district of Vinnytsia region, police detained a 24-year-old resident of the Tomashpil community who stole two cars in one night and crashed both of them. This was reported by the Vinnytsia Oblast police, writes UNN.

The 24-year-old resident of the Tomashpil community committed the crimes while intoxicated. The suspect was detained after he crashed a stolen car. The man faces up to eight years in prison with confiscation of property.

- the message says.

According to Oleksandr Naumenko, head of police station No. 1 of the Tulchyn district police department, on December 24, while patrolling, police noticed a VAZ car that had gotten stuck in a ditch after an accident. While talking to the driver, law enforcement officers found out that he had stolen the vehicle from a neighboring village.

Later, the police found out that the perpetrator was involved in another similar crime. A few hours before his detention, the suspect stole a car from an acquaintance, crashed it, and left the vehicle in a field.

Both cars have been seized and placed in an impound lot. The issue of notifying the suspect of suspicion is being resolved.

Until a pre-trial restraint is chosen, the detainee will remain in a temporary detention facility. Criminal proceedings under Part 1 and Part 2 of Article 289 (Illegal seizure of a vehicle) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine are being investigated based on these facts.

The sanction of the article provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for up to eight years with or without confiscation of property. Administrative materials have also been drawn up against the offender for driving a vehicle while intoxicated and without a driver's license.

In Cherkasy region, a local deputy reported his car exploded: police investigate assassination attempt25.12.25, 12:56 • 1016 views

Olga Rozgon

Crimes and emergencies
Village
Technology
Road traffic accident
National Police of Ukraine
Vinnytsia Oblast