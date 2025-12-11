$42.280.10
The Trump administration proposes a plan to rebuild Ukraine and return Russia to the global economy; some in Europe say 'it's like Yalta' - WSJ
Ukrainians are abandoning rich pastries and wheat bread: the market is reorienting towards simpler recipes
Trump: 82% of Ukrainians demand a peace agreement, and Zelenskyy must be a realist
Interim results of the Energoatom audit are expected at the end of the year, and inspections in the defense sector will begin in the 20s of December
How to improve care to maintain your pet's health: veterinarian's tips
SBU Sea Baby naval drones hit the Russian 'shadow fleet' tanker Dashan in the Black Sea
Zelenskyy signed Budget-2026
Ukraine plans to submit a 20-point document to the US "in the near future" after peace talks with Trump's team and Europeans - Zelenskyy
"Odrex case" on the agenda: the Verkhovna Rada initiates a meeting of the relevant committee with the participation of the Ministry of Health
Bring Kids Back UA spoke about the reintegration of children returned after being abducted by the Russian Federation.
Stole a flag from a soldier's grave: a man sentenced to three years in Kharkiv

Kyiv

The Industrial District Court of Kharkiv sentenced a man who stole the flag of Ukraine from the grave of a fallen soldier on June 20, 2025. The accused pleaded guilty and was already in prison for robbery.

Stole a flag from a soldier's grave: a man sentenced to three years in Kharkiv
Photo: Judiciary of Ukraine

The Industrial District Court of Kharkiv announced a verdict against a man who stole a flag from the grave of a fallen soldier. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Unified Register of Court Decisions.

Details

According to the investigation, on the evening of June 20, 2025, the accused came to the cemetery and took the flag of Ukraine from the soldier's grave, which was hanging on a metal flagpole.

Then the suspect came home with the stolen flag. In court, he admitted his guilt.

The court found the man guilty under Part 1 of Article 297 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (desecration of a grave, other burial place or the body of a deceased). The sanction of the article provides for probationary supervision for up to three years, restriction of liberty for up to three years, or imprisonment for the same term.

The court also took into account that at the time of consideration of this case, the accused was already in prison for robbery.

Recall

In Odesa, law enforcement officers exposed a man who damaged almost three dozen monuments in one of the city's cemeteries.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
War in Ukraine
Ukraine
Odesa
Kharkiv