Stole a flag from a soldier's grave: a man sentenced to three years in Kharkiv

Photo: Judiciary of Ukraine

The Industrial District Court of Kharkiv announced a verdict against a man who stole a flag from the grave of a fallen soldier. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Unified Register of Court Decisions.

Details

According to the investigation, on the evening of June 20, 2025, the accused came to the cemetery and took the flag of Ukraine from the soldier's grave, which was hanging on a metal flagpole.

Then the suspect came home with the stolen flag. In court, he admitted his guilt.

The court found the man guilty under Part 1 of Article 297 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (desecration of a grave, other burial place or the body of a deceased). The sanction of the article provides for probationary supervision for up to three years, restriction of liberty for up to three years, or imprisonment for the same term.

The court also took into account that at the time of consideration of this case, the accused was already in prison for robbery.

Recall

In Odesa, law enforcement officers exposed a man who damaged almost three dozen monuments in one of the city's cemeteries.