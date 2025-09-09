Steps to a Happy Childhood: The DobroDiy Charity Exchange helped 17 children with severe diagnoses in August

The DobroDiy Charity Exchange, founded by Olena and Yulia Sosedka, provided rehabilitation assistance to 17 children in August for a total of UAH 418,000, UNN writes.

In August, we were once again convinced that people's compassion and love can work wonders. 17 children with serious diagnoses underwent rehabilitation courses in 9 specialized centers across the country. These figures are more than statistics. Behind them are more confident movements, new life-important skills, and victories of children who faced serious diagnoses. Rehabilitation restores strength to the body, words to the voice, and a chance for childhood to be happy and fulfilling – noted in "DobroDiy".

An incredible value is also the fact that at a time when our country is going through difficult trials, hundreds of rehabilitation centers in Ukraine continue to work and give children a chance for a full life. Thus, their doors and hearts were opened to children by: Kozyavkin International Rehabilitation Clinic, International Center for Rehabilitation and Neurophysiology, "Moya Planeta" Center, "Rostok Zhyttia" Hippotherapy Center, "Krok za Krokom do Mety" Physical Rehabilitation Center, Ioanniv Center, "VIGOR" Physical Rehabilitation Center, "Zadzerkallia" Rehabilitation Center and "Samotuzhka Plus" Center.

Thanks to caring people, children with various syndromes and diagnoses received a chance for a new stage of life. Among the wards of the DobroDiy Charity Exchange are babies and teenagers with cerebral palsy, autism, Rett syndrome, rare genetic diseases, epilepsy, and severe motor impairments. For some, rehabilitation became an opportunity to take their first steps, for others – to say a word for the first time, and for others to get rid of pain and stiffness, to feel freedom in their own body.

It is thanks to the support of people with big hearts that the outgoing August has become a month of significant results and new opportunities for our wards – children and teenagers with complex diagnoses, pathologies, consequences of diseases and injuries – added in "DobroDiy".

After all, rehabilitation is more than exercises or working with equipment. It is a whole science of restoring body functions and overcoming pain. For the wards of the DobroDiy Charity Exchange, rehabilitation is not only about movement, but also about independence in everyday life.

Every hryvnia invested in charitable projects turns into real changes. For some, it is the restoration of movements, for others, the voice or vital functions of the body. However, for all children and their families, it is a chance for a happy future. You can join the current projects of the DobroDiy Charity Exchange by following the link - 248.dp.ua/projects.

