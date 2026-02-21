Stepmother of 10-year-old girl who died from injuries arrested - Prosecutor General

A court has ordered the detention of a woman who was served with a notice of suspicion following the death of her 10-year-old stepdaughter in Nikopol, Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko announced on social media on Saturday, UNN reports.

Today, at the request of the head of the Nikopol District Prosecutor's Office, the court chose a pre-trial detention measure for the suspect in the form of detention without setting bail. - Kravchenko reported.

In Nikopol, a 10-year-old girl died in intensive care from multiple bodily injuries. Her 23-year-old stepmother has been notified of suspicion of intentional grievous bodily harm that led to the child's death.