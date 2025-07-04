Stephen King published an update on new book

American writer Stephen King has published an update on "The Talisman 3" and its connection to "The Dark Tower," writes UNN with reference to Mashable.

"Stephen King is posting on social media again, but this time it's not politics — it's about his latest book. And, by all accounts, it could be important for fans," the publication notes.

On Thursday, the master of horror took to Threads — his favorite platform these days — to share an update on his latest work in progress.

"The Talisman 3" is almost finished," King wrote.

"The Talisman" is a series King co-authored with the late horror author Peter Straub. The first novel was published in 1984, and its sequel "Black House" came out in 2001. Earlier that year, King revealed that Straub had an idea for a third book before he died in 2022.

"Peter Straub had a great idea before he died," King wrote on Threads. "A double authorship, like in 'The Talisman' and 'Black House.' But, as always, I can never be sure a book will be finished until it's finished. This book still has a long way to go," he indicated.

The "Talisman" series, it is noted, has several overlaps with "The Dark Tower" series — some locations coincide, and key characters from "The Dark Tower" are directly mentioned in "Black House" — "and it seems that this third book will be no exception," the publication notes.

"Speaking carefully — no spoilers — I think you'll find yourself in Mid-World again when you read T3 ('The Talisman 3')," King wrote, referring to the world that serves as the backdrop for much of "The Dark Tower" series.

King went on to say that the main character, Jack Sawyer, is 57 years old in this new book (at the beginning of the series, he was a 12-year-old boy in "The Talisman"). "It's been an interesting life," he wrote.

It's not entirely clear whether King was referring to this project when he posted about a new novel in "The Dark Tower" universe last year, or if this is something separate. But either way, it's exciting, the publication notes.

