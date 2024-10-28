Stephen King hints at a possible sequel to The Dark Tower
The American writer Stephen King announced his return to the Middle Earth. However, the author immediately noted that he was not sure whether this would develop into a full-fledged work.
The other day, American writer Stephen King hinted that he had returned to writing the next part of The Dark Tower. This was reported by UNN with reference to King's post on the social network X.
Thus, on Sunday, October 27, the writer announced that he had returned to the Middle World.
I am back in the Middle World... and the Territories. I don't know if it will develop into anything-I never know-but it's good to be back
