Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 2868 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
06:27 AM • 93038 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 105464 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 121411 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 190179 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 234312 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 143740 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 369356 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181818 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149659 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Stefanyshyna on EU membership: Ukraine must fulfill a number of other obligations, both practical and political

Kyiv • UNN

 • 25492 views

Ukraine must meet a wide range of political and practical commitments to gain EU membership, including fundamental rights reforms and the introduction of more than 20,000 EU standards into its legal system, negotiations on which are due to begin on June 25.

Stefanyshyna on EU membership: Ukraine must fulfill a number of other obligations, both practical and political

Ukraine is faced with the need to fulfill a wide range of obligations that cover both political and practical areas in order to obtain membership in the European Union. This was stated on the air of "We Are Ukraine" by the minister for European and Euro-Atlantic integration of Ukraine Olga Stefanishina, reports UNN.

"The political bloc will begin and end with reforms in the field of fundamental rights," she stressed.

Stefanyshyna announced the projected timing of Ukraine's accession to the EU25.06.24, 20:32 • 21392 views

These reforms are critical for Ukraine's compliance with the political criteria for EU membership. The minister stressed that Ukraine plans to present its political bloc by the end of this year, after which it will continue to implement certain tasks until a decision on membership is made.

As for the practical block, Stefanishina announced the following figure::

"A practical block of our obligations for each sector - let me remind you that Ukraine must implement more than 20,000 different EU standards in its legal system. The association agreement helped us a lot on this path," the ministry said.

Recall

On Tuesday, June 25, Luxembourg will host the first EU-Ukraine intergovernmental Ministerial Conference, which will mark the start of negotiations with the EU on membership

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

Politics
Olha Stefanishyna
European Union
Luxembourg
Ukraine