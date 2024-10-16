Stefanchuk on the Victory Plan: the Parliament has supported the document and is implementing it
Kyiv • UNN
The Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada announced that all factions and groups support the President's Victory Plan. The Parliament is involved in the implementation of the plan, demonstrating unity on its provisions.
The Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk said that all factions and groups supported the Victory Plan of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and are involved in its implementation. Stefanchuk said this during a telethon, UNN reports .
Details
The presentation of the Victory Plan in the Ukrainian parliament was one of the parts, because after that the president met with the leadership of the parliament, with the leadership of all factions and groups, and for about two hours we discussed in detail what we mean by unity. All the questions were there... each of the representatives of factions and groups had the opportunity to ask the president a question, and most importantly, we concluded with three fundamental conclusions: first, the Victory Plan was submitted to the Verkhovna Rada, second, the Verkhovna Rada is taking up the implementation of this plan, demonstrating its full unity in implementing its provisions, and third, we in the Verkhovna Rada are developing a common vision of how the Ukrainian parliament and Ukrainian political forces will be integrated into the implementation of this plan. The Parliament has received, supported and is implementing this Victory Plan
Recall
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has unveiled the Victory Plan, which consists of 5 points and 3 secret annexes. The plan includes geopolitical, military, economic, and security aspects to end the war and ensure security.