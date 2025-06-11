State Department: Russian strikes on Ukraine must "stop immediately"
Kyiv • UNN
U.S. State Department spokesman Matthew Miller condemned the overnight attacks by Russia and stressed the need to immediately end the war.
After another night attack on Ukraine, US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said that Washington is closely monitoring the situation, adding that it is time to stop the war. This is reported by Reuters, reports UNN.
Russia's strikes on Ukrainian cities must be stopped immediately. We condemn these attacks and express our deepest condolences to the victims and families of all those affected
