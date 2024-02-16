State Border Guard Service shows footage of circular defense in Avdiivka

The State Border Guard Service has published a video showing a moment from the circular defense of Ukrainian soldiers in Avdiivka, UNN reports.

"Avdiivka direction. Border guards together with the Armed Forces and other defense forces are fighting the enemy. For the border guards of the rapid response commandant's office of the Volyn detachment, this is the second rotation in this area. The soldiers are bravely holding their positions and showing remarkable heroism on the battlefield," the statement said.

The video shows a moment from the circular defense in Avdiivka. Also in the video, the military says that there is not a single intact building left.

Addendum

The press service of the 3rd Assault Brigade reportedthat at least 15 thousand enemy troops are fighting against the forces of the Third Separate Assault Brigade in Avdiivka. The situation in Avdiivka is extremely difficult.

The commander of the Tavria operational and strategic grouping of troops, Brigadier General Oleksandr Tarnavsky statedthat as of 13:00 there were no blocked Ukrainian units in Avdiivka, Ukrainian units withdrew from their positions on the southern outskirts of Avdiivka with minor losses, and troops are also maneuvering to new positions in other threatened areas as needed.