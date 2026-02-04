Start of the election campaign: formally - no, actually - yes - sociologists published the results of a poll

Society is already "catching" the early pre-election mood: 54.2% of surveyed Ukrainians have noticed that the election campaign has de facto begun. And here's an important detail: according to the speaker, at least half condemn this fact. This means people simultaneously see the start of the political competition and are not thrilled about it during the war. Another 32.6% believe that the election race has not started, but also condemn attempts by candidates to "boost" their ratings, writes UNN.

Presidential rating: Zelenskyy is ahead, no dominance, huge uncertainty

Regarding the future presidency, the current head of state, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, has the highest indicator: 22.3%.

Next is Valeriy Zaluzhnyy with a declining dynamic and an indicator of 16.6% in December, which fell to 10.8% in February. Experts explain this negative dynamic by the expansion of the list of "military candidates" and the redistribution of sympathies: when new figures appear, this level of support is redistributed.

Meanwhile, Kyrylo Budanov has 9.4% of popular support and shows a slight increase.

Petro Poroshenko shows relative stability, but with a clarification about growth limits: the politician has one of the highest anti-ratings and it is very difficult for him to gain new supporters.

Anti-rating for the presidency: what the poll showed

The anti-rating in the presidential sphere repeats the general pattern: a number of figures have high societal rejection. Speakers name the following indicators:

Oleksiy Arestovych — 56.5%,

Yulia Tymoshenko – 52.2%,

Yuriy Boyko – 45.3%,

Petro Poroshenko – 42.5%,

Volodymyr Zelenskyy – 32.9%.

At the same time, it is emphasized that Zaluzhnyy and Budanov have relatively low anti-ratings.

The speaker also adds a critically important context:

"The start of the election campaign is still very far away, first at least a truce. The so-called war of compromising materials has not yet begun."

That is, the current toxicity may turn out to be a mild version of what will happen in the real campaign. For a country at war, this is a bad forecast, even if it is politically natural.

Party ratings: competition is already tight

The authors themselves call the party measurements conditional:

"We have an even bigger problem: we still don't know which party projects will go to the elections and under what brands."

Despite this, the study provides an illustrative picture. In first place in terms of Ukrainian sympathies is Zaluzhnyy's party (11.9%). In second place is Zelenskyy's party (10.7%). "European Solidarity" gains 10.3%, and Budanov's party — 10.1%.

Separately, experts noted a large segment of undecided voters: almost 8% would not go to the polls, 10% would spoil the ballot. At the same time, this is a huge reserve that can go both into protest mobilization and apathy.

Reference

The study was conducted by specialists from Active Group using the SunFlower Sociology online panel. The method is self-completion of questionnaires by Ukrainian citizens aged 18 and older. The sample size is 2000 respondents, representative by age, gender, and regions of Ukraine. Data collection period: January 31 – February 1, 2026. The theoretical error at a confidence probability of 0.95 does not exceed 2.2%.

