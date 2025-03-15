Starmer: we must prevent the proliferation of nuclear weapons
Kyiv • UNN
The British Prime Minister announced his intention to prevent the increase of nuclear weapons.
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said that "we will do everything possible to prevent" the proliferation of nuclear weapons when asked whether the deteriorating global security situation could lead to more countries seeking nuclear weapons, UNN reports citing Sky News.
Details
"Regarding the issue of nuclear weapons, obviously, our position is that we will do everything possible to prevent any increase in the availability of nuclear weapons," Starmer said.
Addition
Great Britain and France are the two European countries that have nuclear weapons, and there are discussions about expanding their "nuclear umbrella" to protect allies on the continent after threats from America to stop security assistance.