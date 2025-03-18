Starmer urged Trump to ensure Ukraine has the "strongest possible position" ahead of talks with Putin
Kyiv • UNN
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer discussed the war in Ukraine with Donald Trump, stressing the need to ensure the strongest possible position for Ukraine in negotiations. He informed about the coalition of more than 30 countries in support of Ukraine.
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer spoke by telephone with US President Donald Trump last night and urged that Ukraine have "the strongest position possible", the British Prime Minister's office said on Tuesday, ahead of Trump's call with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, UNN writes with reference to Sky News.
Details
According to Downing Street, Starmer and Trump discussed the war in Ukraine and Trump's desire to end it before his conversation with Putin.
Starmer told Trump that Ukraine must be in the "strongest position possible" to ensure a "just and lasting peace".
He briefed Trump on the meetings of the "coalition of the willing", where more than 30 countries are expected to be involved in supporting Ukraine.
The conversation took place as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on Ukraine's allies to increase pressure on Putin to accept a ceasefire proposal.