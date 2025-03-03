Starmer rejects calls to cancel Trump's invitation to Britain
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer rejected the SNP's proposal to cancel Trump's state visit because of his criticism of Zelenskyy. Starmer emphasized the importance of dialogue to achieve peace in Europe.
British Prime Minister Kier Starmer has rejected calls to cancel the invitation of US President Donald Trump to a state visit to the United Kingdom. This initiative was put forward by the Scottish National Party (SNP). This is reported by The Hill, according to UNN.
Earlier, Scottish National Party leader John Swinney said that the invitation to the state visit should be canceled after Trump accused Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of not being grateful enough for US support against the Russian invasion.
I'm not going to be distracted by the SNP or others who are trying to escalate the rhetoric without realizing what is the most important thing at stake - we are talking about peace in Europe
The British prime minister said he was focused on finding a solution between the two leaders to try to refocus on the main focus of the search for peace.
Starmer saidthat the countries should continue to cooperate with Washington and that a meeting with Trump to develop a joint plan has already been agreed. This comes against the backdrop of US statements about the need for a peace proposal from Ukraine.