Stabbed acquaintances and hid bodies in the basement: Kyiv resident to be tried for double murder

A 37-year-old Kyiv resident faces life imprisonment for the murder of an acquaintance, a man and a woman. After an argument, he stabbed both and hid their bodies in the basement of a house in the Sviatoshynskyi district, UNN reports, citing the Kyiv Prosecutor's Office.

Prosecutors of the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office have sent an indictment to the court against a 37-year-old man on the fact of the intentional murder of two of his acquaintances - a man and a woman. - the post says.

Details

The investigation established that the man rented accommodation with the murdered woman and was also friends with the murdered man. On the day of the crime, an argument broke out between him and his acquaintances, during which the accused stabbed both of them.