A group of operators from one of the Special Operations Forces units carried out a lightning raid on an enemy position near the border with the Russian Federation. The result was the destruction of enemy personnel, UNN reports, citing the SSO.

... a group of operators from one of the SSO units carried out a lightning raid on an enemy position near the border with the Russian Federation. Thanks to thorough preparation, coordination, and professionalism, the soldiers achieved their goal. - the report says.

As reported by the SSO, the result was the destruction of enemy personnel, trophies, and invaluable combat experience.

Additionally

In addition, the Special Operations Forces assured that the border, rain, and enemy concentrations are not obstacles, but usual working conditions.

SSO soldiers work non-stop in the hottest sectors of the front and behind the line of combat engagement, inflicting devastating blows on the enemy. - the report says.

