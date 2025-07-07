SSO conducted a lightning raid on an enemy position near the border with the Russian Federation: details
Kyiv • UNN
A group of Special Operations Forces operators conducted a raid on an enemy position near the border with the Russian Federation. The result was the destruction of enemy manpower, the acquisition of trophies, and combat experience.
A group of operators from one of the Special Operations Forces units carried out a lightning raid on an enemy position near the border with the Russian Federation. The result was the destruction of enemy personnel, UNN reports, citing the SSO.
... a group of operators from one of the SSO units carried out a lightning raid on an enemy position near the border with the Russian Federation. Thanks to thorough preparation, coordination, and professionalism, the soldiers achieved their goal.
As reported by the SSO, the result was the destruction of enemy personnel, trophies, and invaluable combat experience.
Additionally
In addition, the Special Operations Forces assured that the border, rain, and enemy concentrations are not obstacles, but usual working conditions.
SSO soldiers work non-stop in the hottest sectors of the front and behind the line of combat engagement, inflicting devastating blows on the enemy.
