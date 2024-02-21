ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Spyware found on phones of members of the European Parliament's defense committee

Kyiv

 23985 views

The European Parliament has found traces of spyware on the phones of some politicians and staff of the Subcommittee on Security and Defense (SEDE).

The European Parliament has asked members of its defense subcommittee to check their phones for spyware after two devices were found to have been hacked. This was reported by Politico, according to UNN.

Details

The European Parliament's IT service reported that members and staff of the subcommittee on security and defense were attacked with surveillance software.

The problem was discovered during a routine cybersecurity check of the devices, so the reason why the malware could have been installed on the phones is unclear.

In this geopolitical context, and given the nature of the cases dealt with by the Security and Defense Subcommittee, special attention is paid to the devices of the members of this subcommittee and the staff supporting its work,

- commented Delphine Collard, Deputy Spokesperson of the European Parliament.

The publication notes that the parliament's IT service launched a system to check MPs' phones for spyware in April last year. It is known that the program has performed "hundreds of operations" since its launch. In December, an internal audit concluded that the European Parliament's cybersecurity "did not yet meet industry standards.

It is noted that the EU legislature is currently on high alert for cyberattacks and foreign interference ahead of the EU elections in June.

Recall

Social network TikTok, owned by ByteDance, will step up its fight against disinformation and fake news ahead of the European Parliament elections

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
european-parliamentEuropean Parliament
european-unionEuropean Union

