Spyware found on phones of members of the European Parliament's defense committee

The European Parliament has asked members of its defense subcommittee to check their phones for spyware after two devices were found to have been hacked. This was reported by Politico, according to UNN.

Details

The European Parliament's IT service reported that members and staff of the subcommittee on security and defense were attacked with surveillance software.

The problem was discovered during a routine cybersecurity check of the devices, so the reason why the malware could have been installed on the phones is unclear.

In this geopolitical context, and given the nature of the cases dealt with by the Security and Defense Subcommittee, special attention is paid to the devices of the members of this subcommittee and the staff supporting its work, - commented Delphine Collard, Deputy Spokesperson of the European Parliament.

The publication notes that the parliament's IT service launched a system to check MPs' phones for spyware in April last year. It is known that the program has performed "hundreds of operations" since its launch. In December, an internal audit concluded that the European Parliament's cybersecurity "did not yet meet industry standards.

It is noted that the EU legislature is currently on high alert for cyberattacks and foreign interference ahead of the EU elections in June.

