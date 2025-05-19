Spokesman of the Khortytsia Operational and Strategic Group on the enemy's encirclement of Pokrovsk: it looks unrealistic now

Currently, the encirclement of Pokrovsk in Donetsk region by the Russians seems unrealistic, but he explained where heavy fighting is taking place. This was reported by the spokesman of the operational-strategic group of troops "Khortytsia" Viktor Tregubov on the air of the telethon, reports UNN.

Details

If we are talking about the city of Pokrovsk itself, then the encirclement now looks unrealistic. But, if we are talking about the Russians' attempt to break through south of the city, where they are actually strengthening the Novopavlivka direction and also (an attempt - ed.) to break through beyond the Pokrovsk-Kostyantynivka highway, which is far to the east of the city, then there are quite heavy battles going on there. - said Tregubov.

He noted that this is not about the encirclement of Pokrovsk, but about the territories that are part of the Pokrovsk direction and where it is not easy now.

Addition

The spokesman of the State Border Guard Service Andriy Demchenko reported that the Russian occupiers do not stop pressing in the direction of Kramatorsk in Donetsk region. The enemy attacks the positions of the Defense Forces daily in order to dislodge them from their positions.