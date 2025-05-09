"Spies" spotted: Hungary announces expulsion of two individuals working "under diplomatic cover" at Ukrainian Embassy

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó announced the expulsion of two people from Hungary who allegedly worked under diplomatic cover at the Ukrainian Embassy in Budapest for alleged espionage. This is reported by UNN with reference to Telex.

Details

After Szijjártó commented on the exposure of the Hungarian spy network in Ukraine, calling it part of baseless "anti-Hungarian propaganda," a statement was made about the expulsion of two people from Hungary today.

According to the publication, Szijjártó said that "today two spies who worked under diplomatic cover at the Ukrainian Embassy in Budapest were expelled from Hungary."

"The corresponding decision was handed over to the Ukrainian Ambassador to Budapest in the last few minutes," the publication said.

Let us remind you

On May 9, the SBU reported the exposure of an agent network of Hungarian military intelligence in Zakarpattia. It is noted that the spies were monitoring military bases and tracking the sentiments in the Hungarian community in Zakarpattia. All information was transferred to the Hungarian military liaison officer.

Investigators of the Security Service informed them of suspicion of treason. The perpetrators are in custody. They face life imprisonment with confiscation of property.