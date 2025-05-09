"Spies" spotted: Hungary announces expulsion of two individuals working "under diplomatic cover" at Ukrainian Embassy

$41.510.07
Zelensky announced a meeting with the leaders of the "coalition of willing" in Ukraine tomorrow
02:28 PM • 878 views

Zelensky announced a meeting with the leaders of the "coalition of willing" in Ukraine tomorrow

01:51 PM • 9244 views

Inflation accelerated to 15.1%. Pork and fruits rose in price the most during the month, eggs became cheaper

Exclusive
11:52 AM • 19698 views

Part of the land is idle, and the budget is losing millions: the MP on the failure of the "Land Bank" project

11:44 AM • 30605 views

Special Tribunal for Russia: The coalition has given political approval, what's next

Exclusive
11:02 AM • 48988 views

Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent

Exclusive
10:23 AM • 29670 views

Sabotage instead of reform: the Verkhovna Rada criticized Duma's resistance to draft law No. 12374-d on ARMA

Exclusive
May 9, 07:57 AM • 68506 views

War crimes of the Russian Federation against Ukraine: the Office of the Prosecutor General spoke about the most common ones

Exclusive
May 9, 06:00 AM • 47532 views

Yuzhanina: After amendments to the Tax Code, marketplaces will be obliged to fully identify sellers

Exclusive
May 9, 05:39 AM • 39729 views

Europe Day 2025: What to expect from the visit of European ministers on May 9

May 8, 08:34 PM • 48228 views

Ukraine is ready for a 30-day ceasefire, even starting today: Zelenskyy had a "good conversation" with Trump

Poroshenko's son is accused of non-payment of military levy and other taxes amounting to more than UAH 770 million

May 9, 06:25 AM • 17322 views

"Will not sell a single toy in the US": Trump threatens Barbie creator with 100% duty

May 9, 07:13 AM • 42511 views

Trump: film tariffs will not affect James Bond

May 9, 07:58 AM • 33085 views

At the parade in Moscow, Putin mentioned the Russian war in Ukraine with only a few words

May 9, 08:04 AM • 46319 views

Ukraine is a world leader in the berry market: our scientists have created over 170 new varieties of rare crops

10:28 AM • 38497 views
Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent
Exclusive

11:02 AM • 48988 views

Ukraine is a world leader in the berry market: our scientists have created over 170 new varieties of rare crops

10:28 AM • 39550 views

War crimes of the Russian Federation against Ukraine: the Office of the Prosecutor General spoke about the most common ones
Exclusive

May 9, 07:57 AM • 68506 views

5 Homemade Energy Bar Recipes: Simple, Healthy, Delicious

May 8, 01:49 PM • 136983 views

G7 ambassadors supported the draft law on ARMA reform, but Duma ignores international signals and promotes an alternative

May 8, 12:41 PM • 157408 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Pope Francis

Friedrich Merz

Ursula von der Leyen

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Vatican City

Kharkiv

A$AP Rocky hinted at the name of his third child with Rihanna

02:23 PM • 1030 views

Trump: film tariffs will not affect James Bond

May 9, 07:58 AM • 33824 views

"Will not sell a single toy in the US": Trump threatens Barbie creator with 100% duty

May 9, 07:13 AM • 43248 views

GTA VI: New Trailer Breaks Viewing Records, Soundtrack Soars in Charts

May 8, 09:29 AM • 145114 views

Timothée Chalamet made his red carpet debut with Kylie Jenner at the film awards in Italy

May 8, 08:37 AM • 157947 views
Tesla Cybertruck

Telegram

Grand Theft Auto

B61 nuclear bomb

155 mm SpGH Zuzana

"Spies" spotted: Hungary announces expulsion of two individuals working "under diplomatic cover" at Ukrainian Embassy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2710 views

The Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Péter Szijjártó, announced the expulsion of two individuals who allegedly worked at the Ukrainian embassy in Budapest. They are accused of espionage.

"Spies" spotted: Hungary announces expulsion of two individuals working "under diplomatic cover" at Ukrainian Embassy

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó announced the expulsion of two people from Hungary who allegedly worked under diplomatic cover at the Ukrainian Embassy in Budapest for alleged espionage. This is reported by UNN with reference to Telex.

Details

After Szijjártó commented on the exposure of the Hungarian spy network in Ukraine, calling it part of baseless "anti-Hungarian propaganda," a statement was made about the expulsion of two people from Hungary today.

According to the publication, Szijjártó said that "today two spies who worked under diplomatic cover at the Ukrainian Embassy in Budapest were expelled from Hungary."

"The corresponding decision was handed over to the Ukrainian Ambassador to Budapest in the last few minutes," the publication said.

Let us remind you

On May 9, the SBU reported the exposure of an agent network of Hungarian military intelligence in Zakarpattia. It is noted that the spies were monitoring military bases and tracking the sentiments in the Hungarian community in Zakarpattia. All information was transferred to the Hungarian military liaison officer.

Investigators of the Security Service informed them of suspicion of treason. The perpetrators are in custody. They face life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

PoliticsNews of the World
Péter Szijjártó
Hungary
Budapest
Ukraine
