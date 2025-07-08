$41.800.06
Hetmantsev, "Hezbollah" and 650 thousand dollars: the story of one "buried" NACP check
Hetmantsev, "Hezbollah" and 650 thousand dollars: the story of one "buried" NACP check
Pet registration in Kyiv's ASCs: how many applications have been submitted since the service launched
Four months without marketing in the pharmaceutical market: MP Dmytriieva explained why new rules have not yet been agreed upon
Trump promised Zelenskyy to immediately send 10 Patriot missiles - Axios
Zelenskyy informed Ukraine's Ambassador to the USA Markarova about her replacement – sources
July 9 will be one of the hottest days in Ukraine, perhaps the hottest in Europe - meteorologist
In Sumy, in the first half of 2025, more than eight times more buildings were damaged than last year
US sends additional defensive weapons to Ukraine at Trump's direction
Ukraine can start EU accession talks without unanimous support - Stefanishyna
Wave of attacks on TCCs: what is behind Russian strikes and whether the work of the centers is under threat
Hetmantsev, "Hezbollah" and 650 thousand dollars: the story of one "buried" NACP check
Speeding and a wheel problem - causes of the fatal accident involving Diogo Jota

Kyiv • UNN

Spanish police have determined that the fatal accident involving Diogo Jota and his brother André Silva was caused by significant speeding and a burst rear wheel. Evidence indicates that Diogo Jota was driving the Lamborghini.

Speeding and a wheel problem - causes of the fatal accident involving Diogo Jota

Spanish police state that Liverpool striker Diogo Jota was driving the car that crashed last week. The accident was caused by speeding and a blown rear tire, which caused the Lamborghini they were driving to explode.

UNN reports with reference to Sky and Euro News.

Details

Possible causes of the fatal accident involving Diogo Jota and his brother André Silva, which occurred on July 3 in Zamora, have become known. Authorities also stated that they believe evidence indicates the car was "significantly speeding on the highway." According to expert findings, the cause of the accident was also a blown rear tire – this is what provoked the strong explosion of the Lamborghini in which the brothers were traveling. 

Spanish police also claim: "all available evidence" indicates that Diogo Jota was driving the car.

Recall

UNN reported that the famous Portuguese footballer Diogo Jota, a Liverpool striker, died in a car accident in Spain at the age of 28. His brother André Jota also died in the accident.

