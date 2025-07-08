Spanish police state that Liverpool striker Diogo Jota was driving the car that crashed last week. The accident was caused by speeding and a blown rear tire, which caused the Lamborghini they were driving to explode.

Possible causes of the fatal accident involving Diogo Jota and his brother André Silva, which occurred on July 3 in Zamora, have become known. Authorities also stated that they believe evidence indicates the car was "significantly speeding on the highway." According to expert findings, the cause of the accident was also a blown rear tire – this is what provoked the strong explosion of the Lamborghini in which the brothers were traveling.

Spanish police also claim: "all available evidence" indicates that Diogo Jota was driving the car.

UNN reported that the famous Portuguese footballer Diogo Jota, a Liverpool striker, died in a car accident in Spain at the age of 28. His brother André Jota also died in the accident.