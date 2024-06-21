ukenru
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 2788 views

Spanish police arrest sellers of sex slaves from Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26555 views

Spanish police have arrested five people, including one Spanish citizen, two Russians and two Ukrainians, involved in a criminal group that has been sexually exploiting Ukrainian and Belarusian refugee women in the city of Almeria since 2020, luring them with false job promises and forcing them into prostitution.

In Spain, the police arrested five people involved in the sexual exploitation of refugees from Ukraine, the arrested attackers were: one Spanish citizen, two Russians and two Ukrainians. This is reported by DW referring to the press service of Europol, writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that this criminal group has been active since 2020. It was engaged in online recruitment of its victims, primarily in social networks and various online platforms. Members of the group introduced themselves as employment managers.

Young women were lured by job offers in hotels. Then the attackers, who are now suspected of human trafficking, sexually exploited women, mostly citizens of Ukraine, but also Belarus, in one of the institutions providing sex services in the Spanish city of Almeria.,

- the message says.

It is significant that the attackers chose victims based on nationality and brought them to Spain on tourist visas, promising them legal employment in the entertainment and tourism industry. Once in Spain, they were instructed to apply for temporary protection in connection with Russia's war against Ukraine.

The victims were subsequently granted a residence permit in Spain. Young women were promised benefits for obtaining a work permit, which are provided for by the official refugee status.

However, the suspects deceived them. The victims did not receive any employment contracts, and then they were exploited, forced to engage in prostitution. The criminal group received huge illegal profits from the exploitation of a large number of women. The victims were placed in three homes provided by one person who ran a nightclub,

- - reported in Europol.

By isolating victims from the rest of society, the attackers tried to minimize the risks of Police exposure or flight of women, which allowed them to retain, control and fully exploit victims, the Department said.

According to Europol, the arrested suspects were found to have luxury cars, cash and electronics, necessary employment agreements and other documentation.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

