Spain detains hacker suspected of cyberattacks on NATO and UN websites

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Spain detains hacker suspected of cyberattacks on NATO and UN websites

Spain detains hacker suspected of cyberattacks on NATO and UN websites

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32778 views

Spanish police have detained an 18-year-old hacker who carried out more than 40 cyberattacks on international organizations in 2024. During the search, computers and 50 cryptocurrency accounts were seized.

Spanish police have detained a hacker suspected of cyberattacks on NATO and UN websites. This was reported by larazon, according to UNN.

Details

According to the newspaper, Spanish law enforcement officers, together with the Civil Guard, detained an 18-year-old hacker in a major joint operation who carried out at least 40 cyberattacks in 2024, including on the pages of the Civil Guard, the Ministry of Defense, NATO, the US Army, the UN, and various universities.

The hacker reportedly appeared in court and was later released after his passport was confiscated to prevent him from leaving the country.

The investigation was launched in early 2024 following a report on a data breach from a Madrid business association, pointing to leaks on dark web forums where the suspect used different aliases to hide his trail.

During searches at the suspect's residence, the police found and seized several computers, other electronic devices and 50 cryptocurrency accounts containing various digital assets.

Recall

A group of hackers allegedly linked to Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) attempted to steal the WhatsApp data of employees of non-governmental organizations providing assistance to Ukraine.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Crimes and emergenciesNews of the WorldTechnologies
civil-guard-spainCivil Guard (Spain)
natoNATO
united-nationsUnited Nations
spainSpain
ukraineUkraine

