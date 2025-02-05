Spain detains hacker suspected of cyberattacks on NATO and UN websites

Spanish police have detained a hacker suspected of cyberattacks on NATO and UN websites. This was reported by larazon, according to UNN.

Details

According to the newspaper, Spanish law enforcement officers, together with the Civil Guard, detained an 18-year-old hacker in a major joint operation who carried out at least 40 cyberattacks in 2024, including on the pages of the Civil Guard, the Ministry of Defense, NATO, the US Army, the UN, and various universities.

The hacker reportedly appeared in court and was later released after his passport was confiscated to prevent him from leaving the country.

The investigation was launched in early 2024 following a report on a data breach from a Madrid business association, pointing to leaks on dark web forums where the suspect used different aliases to hide his trail.

During searches at the suspect's residence, the police found and seized several computers, other electronic devices and 50 cryptocurrency accounts containing various digital assets.

Recall

A group of hackers allegedly linked to Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) attempted to steal the WhatsApp data of employees of non-governmental organizations providing assistance to Ukraine.