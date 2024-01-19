Spain and Portugal restrict water consumption due to drought

Portugal's interim government has ordered a reduction in the amount of water used for irrigation of agricultural land and in urban areas, including hotels in the tourism-dependent southern Algarve region, where severe drought has nearly devastated reservoirs. Restrictions are also in place in Spain. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

Portugal's Environment Minister Duarte Cordeiro said late Wednesday night that agricultural irrigation in the region will have to be cut by an average of 25% from last year's levels, but that cuts could reach 50% around certain reservoirs with less water.

Urban consumers, including golf courses and hotels, will face cuts of 15%.

The Algarve's reservoirs are at their lowest level ever. If nothing was done to moderate consumption, we would be left without water for public supply by the end of 2024, - He said.

According to him, the reservoirs in mainland Portugal are 73% full on average, with some in the north being full due to heavy rains, while in the Algarve they are only 25% full on average, and some are only 8-15% full, compared to 45% a year ago.

A study in 2022 showed that climate change has already caused the Iberian Peninsula to become the driest it has been in 1,200 years.

Meanwhile, Catalan authorities this week warned that new emergency restrictions of up to 80% for agricultural water use will be imposed when the region's overall reservoir level reaches 16%. Currently, the reservoirs are only 16.2% full.

Filling empty pools will be prohibited, including for tourist facilities. For outdoor pools, clubs will be required to close all their showers. Beach showers will also be closed.

Those who violate the restrictions will be fined up to €3,000 in the Barcelona area.

Addendum

In the southern region of Andalusia, officials said on Thursday that there would be water restrictions in major cities such as Seville, Cordoba or Malaga until summer if there is no significant rain by then. In some cities, water pressure has already been reduced at night.

Within a decade, global warming may cause "tipping points" that will have catastrophic consequences for the whole world - scientists