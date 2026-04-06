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South Korean President apologizes to DPRK for drone incursion

Kyiv • UNN

 • 904 views

Lee Jae-myung expressed regret over the drone launch, which involved an intelligence officer and a soldier. Prosecutors have charged a 30-year-old citizen.

South Korean President apologizes to DPRK for drone incursion
Photo: Reuters

South Korean President Lee Jae-myung on Monday expressed regret to North Korea over a drone incident, which Seoul said were launched without government permission. He stated that the authorities would do everything to prevent similar incidents in the future, Reuters reports, writes UNN.

Details

Although it was not the intention of our government, we express regret to the North that unnecessary military tension was caused by the irresponsible and reckless actions of some individuals.

 – Lee said at a government meeting.

According to him, the investigation found that an employee of the National Intelligence Service and an active military officer were involved in the case. The president emphasized that the South Korean constitution does not allow private provocative actions against the DPRK.

What happened

In January, North Korea claimed that drones launched from the South violated its airspace. Pyongyang called it a serious provocation and stated that the devices were shot down.

South Korean President calls on DPRK to immediately resume peace dialogue01.03.26, 06:31 • 10418 views

After this, South Korea denied military involvement and launched a joint military-police investigation. Following its results, prosecutors charged a 30-year-old South Korean citizen with illegal drone flights and possible violation of national security laws.

In recent months, Pyongyang has escalated its rhetoric towards Seoul, declaring South Korea the "most hostile state" and rejecting attempts by the Lee administration to de-escalate tensions.

DPRK accused South Korea of violating its airspace with a spy drone10.01.26, 02:27 • 3835 views

Stepan Haftko

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