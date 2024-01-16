South Korea warns of a powerful military response in case of North Korea's provocation

South Korea warns of a powerful response to a possible provocation by North Korea. The warning came after North Korea said that war was not ruled out. This is stated in a statement by the state North Korean news agency KCNA, UNN reports.

Details

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has stated that "if South Korea violates even 0.001 millimeters of land, air and sea space, it will be considered a provocation to war.

Kim Jong-un added that Pyongyang does not recognize the actual maritime border between the two countries.

On the same day, South Korean President Yun Suk-yol held a cabinet meeting in Seoul. There, Yun said that if North Korea provoked, South Korea would retaliate with a strike that would be "several times stronger.

If North Korea carries out a provocation, we will respond many times stronger He said at a meeting broadcast on South Korean television.

