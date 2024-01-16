South Korea warns of a powerful military response in case of North Korea's provocation
Kyiv • UNN
South Korea has issued a stern warning of a powerful military response to any possible provocation by North Korea, following the latter's statements that it does not recognize the maritime border and war is not ruled out. South Korean President promised that the response would be "several times stronger"
South Korea warns of a powerful response to a possible provocation by North Korea. The warning came after North Korea said that war was not ruled out. This is stated in a statement by the state North Korean news agency KCNA, UNN reports.
Details
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has stated that "if South Korea violates even 0.001 millimeters of land, air and sea space, it will be considered a provocation to war.
Kim Jong-un added that Pyongyang does not recognize the actual maritime border between the two countries.
On the same day, South Korean President Yun Suk-yol held a cabinet meeting in Seoul. There, Yun said that if North Korea provoked, South Korea would retaliate with a strike that would be "several times stronger.
If North Korea carries out a provocation, we will respond many times stronger
