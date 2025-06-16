Son of Estée Lauder founders dies at 92 - media
Kyiv • UNN
Leonard Lauder, who ran Estée Lauder for more than 60 years, has died at the age of 92. He was also a well-known philanthropist who supported research into Alzheimer's disease and breast cancer.
Leonard Lauder, the honorary chairman of Estée Lauder, has died in the United States at the age of 92. This was reported by UNN with reference to CBS.
Details
Leonard Lauder, the eldest son of Estée and Joseph Lauder, the founders of Estée Lauder, joined the family business in 1958 and ran it for more than sixty years.
Mr. Lauder was a true visionary and fearless leader,
Additionally
Leonard Lauder is also known as a philanthropist: he supported research in the field of Alzheimer's disease and breast cancer, including through the co-founding of the relevant fund.
Reference
Estée Lauder Companies is an American cosmetics company founded in 1946, the second largest brand in the world after L'Oréal. The company has more than two dozen subsidiaries and more than 60,000 employees worldwide
Recall
In June 2024, Estée Lauder completed the acquisition of the Tom Ford Beauty cosmetics brand, which became part of Lauder's global expansion strategy.
Perfumes: choosing the perfect option for your goals and objectives08.04.25, 16:29 • 13735 views