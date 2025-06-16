Son of Estée Lauder founders dies at 92 - media

Leonard Lauder, the honorary chairman of Estée Lauder, has died in the United States at the age of 92. This was reported by UNN with reference to CBS.

Details

Leonard Lauder, the eldest son of Estée and Joseph Lauder, the founders of Estée Lauder, joined the family business in 1958 and ran it for more than sixty years.

Mr. Lauder was a true visionary and fearless leader, – the company said in an official statement.

Additionally

Leonard Lauder is also known as a philanthropist: he supported research in the field of Alzheimer's disease and breast cancer, including through the co-founding of the relevant fund.

Reference

Estée Lauder Companies is an American cosmetics company founded in 1946, the second largest brand in the world after L'Oréal. The company has more than two dozen subsidiaries and more than 60,000 employees worldwide

Recall

In June 2024, Estée Lauder completed the acquisition of the Tom Ford Beauty cosmetics brand, which became part of Lauder's global expansion strategy.

