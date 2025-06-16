Son of Estée Lauder founders dies at 92 - media

$41.450.04
48.080.00
ukenru
General Staff: a new North-Slobozhansky direction has emerged due to the enemy's activation on the Sumy region border area
06:29 AM • 3134 views
General Staff: a new North-Slobozhansky direction has emerged due to the enemy's activation on the Sumy region border area
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 10034 views
A Week of Transition from Tension to Balance: A Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs for June 16–22
05:14 AM • 18961 views
Trump to meet with Zelenskyy at G7 summit - Axios
June 15, 05:00 AM • 53317 views
Student learning outcomes abroad will be recognized in Ukraine: the law has entered into force
June 14, 06:01 PM • 117434 views
Zelenskyy stated that Ukrainian military liberated Andriivka in Sumy region
June 14, 01:00 PM • 110900 views
"I'm home. I'm free. I'm in Ukraine": touching photos and videos of Ukrainian defenders returned from captivity
June 14, 12:45 PM • 101715 views
Returning home after an educational exchange, 9 children in the hospital: new details of the accident with Ukrainians in France
June 14, 03:30 AM • 90282 views
World Blood Donor Day, Sevastopol City Day and Furniture Maker's Day: what else is celebrated on June 14
June 13, 07:49 PM • 72314 views
Three Ukrainians killed in tragic road accident in France - Zelenskyy
June 13, 06:18 PM • 57578 views
In Ukraine, children without mandatory vaccinations may be banned from attending educational institutions: the government has submitted a bill to the Rada
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+22°
3m/s
55%
748mm
Popular news
Explosions in Kyiv: the capital is attacked by strike drones, air defense is workingJune 15, 09:19 PM • 40934 views
Iran must stop its nuclear program if it wants the attacks to stop - Israeli Prime MinisterJune 15, 10:20 PM • 66982 views
The Russian Federation is preparing pseudo-elections in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine with electronic voting - CNSJune 16, 12:24 AM • 40989 views
Negotiations instead of weapons: the US is effectively stopping military aid to Ukraine02:17 AM • 44666 views
Iran attacked Israel with ballistic missiles: hit a residential high-rise building, dozens injured (video)02:54 AM • 45717 views
Publications
Life hacks for bloggers: how to improve and simplify blogging June 14, 07:09 AM • 81849 views
Scandals in ARMA prove that changes need to start with an audit and dismissal of managementJune 13, 12:08 PM • 153838 views
Kuzminykh continues to lobby the interests of pharmaceutical plants: manipulations under the guise of caring for patientsJune 13, 08:36 AM • 213046 views
"Poroshenko finally surrendered to the Office to avoid being imprisoned"June 13, 08:19 AM • 219426 views
Day of the first liberation of Mariupol: how the city lives in the new occupation June 13, 07:59 AM • 234928 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Binyamin Netanyahu
Friedrich Merz
Keir Starmer
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
Israel
United States
Canada
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Meghan Markle's podcast could not withstand competition from criticsJune 15, 08:57 AM • 39500 views
Father's Day and World Elder Abuse Awareness Day: what else is celebrated on June 15June 15, 06:40 AM • 36686 views
Five mini-series that keep you in suspense until the finale: what to watch this weekendJune 13, 03:24 PM • 135345 views
James Gunn revealed that the script for the new Wonder Woman movie is "being written right now"June 13, 02:16 PM • 74142 views
"Spaceballs 2" will feature the son of the star of the original 1987 filmJune 13, 08:23 AM • 122454 views
Actual
Fox News
Shahed-136
Brent Crude
Kalibr (missile family)
The Washington Post

Son of Estée Lauder founders dies at 92 - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 624 views

Leonard Lauder, who ran Estée Lauder for more than 60 years, has died at the age of 92. He was also a well-known philanthropist who supported research into Alzheimer's disease and breast cancer.

Son of Estée Lauder founders dies at 92 - media

Leonard Lauder, the honorary chairman of Estée Lauder, has died in the United States at the age of 92. This was reported by UNN with reference to CBS.

Details

Leonard Lauder, the eldest son of Estée and Joseph Lauder, the founders of Estée Lauder, joined the family business in 1958 and ran it for more than sixty years.

Mr. Lauder was a true visionary and fearless leader,

– the company said in an official statement.

Additionally

Leonard Lauder is also known as a philanthropist: he supported research in the field of Alzheimer's disease and breast cancer, including through the co-founding of the relevant fund.

Reference

Estée Lauder Companies is an American cosmetics company founded in 1946, the second largest brand in the world after L'Oréal. The company has more than two dozen subsidiaries and more than 60,000 employees worldwide

Recall

In June 2024, Estée Lauder completed the acquisition of the Tom Ford Beauty cosmetics brand, which became part of Lauder's global expansion strategy.

Perfumes: choosing the perfect option for your goals and objectives08.04.25, 16:29 • 13735 views

Andrey Kulik

Andrey Kulik

News of the World
United States
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9