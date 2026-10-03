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"Some of the priority targets" - General Staff reveals the geography of the latest strikes against the occupiers

Kyiv • UNN

 • 832 views

The Defense Forces struck a base for attack UAVs near Donetsk. Command posts, a crossing, a repair base, and a Russian warehouse were also damaged.

"Some of the priority targets" - General Staff reveals the geography of the latest strikes against the occupiers
illustrative photo

On October 3, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the striking of a site used to launch the occupiers’ attack drones in the Donetsk area, as well as an enemy command post and crossing, UNN reports.

Details

According to the General Staff, on October 2 and during the night of October 3, 2026, units of Ukraine’s Defense Forces struck a number of important military facilities belonging to the Russian occupiers.

In the Donetsk area of Donetsk region, a site for storing, preparing and launching attack UAVs was struck

- the General Staff stated.

Such facilities, it noted, "are among the priority targets." Systematically striking them is aimed at reducing the Russian army’s ability to use attack drones against civilian infrastructure in Ukraine.

"In the area of Nova Tavolzhanka, Belgorod region, russia, Ukrainian soldiers struck an enemy command post. Also, in the area of Novocheretuvate, Donetsk region, a crossing over the Mokri Yaly River was struck. In addition, in the area of Hromivka, Kherson region, an occupiers’ repair base was struck. In the area of Voznesenivka, Belgorod region, russia, Ukrainian soldiers struck a warehouse of material and technical supplies belonging to the Russian occupiers," the General Staff reported.

The General Staff updated the Russian losses over the past day and reported how much equipment was destroyed03.10.26, 07:27 • 10361 view

Julia Shramko

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